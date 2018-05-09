The video will start in 8 Cancel

The popular Business Challenge invites teams of all shapes and sizes from across the Midlands to compete for fastest-time trophies and those important bragging rights in the corporate community.

This year saw 30 teams taking part from a variety of sectors including media and PR, financial services, banking, law and the arts.

The four quickest collective times by participants are added up for each team to pick the overall winners and an engraved trophy is awarded for the winning team in each business size category (small, medium and large).

The 2018 10K Overall Winners were Mailbox-based BBC Digital England (Small Business), patenting and trade mark experts Marks & Clerk LLP (Medium Business) and the University of Birmingham’s UBSport team (Large Business).

The full list of winners and runners up, along with times, can be seen below

BBC Digital England won the Small Business Male category, while Charter Court Financial Services won Small Business Female category. Winner of the Small Business Mixed category was Haines Watts Birmingham and Worcester.

Winner in the Medium Business Male category was Rightio. Female winners were Skatehut, with Marks & Clerk winning the Mixed category.

Winner of both the Large Business Male and Female categories was financial services company PwC, while the University of Birmingham took the honours in the Large Business Mixed category.

Among those taking back to the office a plaque for entering teams of 12 or more runners are Atkins, HSBC, JHC Systems, Performances Birmingham and the West Midlands Combined Authority.

More than 8,000 people signed up to take part in the Simplyhealth Great Birmingham 10K, which took over the city streets on Sunday, May 6, under glorious Bank Holiday sunshine.

The event is the ideal training event for those considering taking on the Simplyhealth Great Birmingham Run half marathon, which will take place on Sunday, October 14 and has reverted to its popular morning start time.

The half marathon also features a Business Challenge and teams are invited to sign up now at: https://www.greatrun.org/great-birmingham- run/business-challenge

To join the Simplyhealth Great Birmingham 10K 2019 reminder service visit http://support.greatrun.org/reminderservice/

2018 OVERALL WINNERS

SMALL BUSINESS: BBC DIGITAL ENGLAND (03:05:02)

MEDIUM BUSINESS: MARKS & CLERK LLP (03:27:41)

LARGE BUSINESS: UNIVERSITY OF BIRMINGHAM (02:58:08)

2018 CATEGORY WINNERS

SMALL BUSINESS

MALE

WINNER: BBC DIGITAL ENGLAND (THE SUBSTANDARDS) (03:05:02)

RUNNER UP: CHARTER COURT FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED (Team Four) (03:29:23)

THIRD: CHARTER COURT FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED (Team Two) (03:59:19)

FEMALE

WINNER: CHARTER COURT FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED (Team One) (04:22:26)

RUNNER UP: CHARTER COURT FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED (Team Five) (05:00:50)

MIXED

WINNER: HAINES WATTS BIRMINGHAM AND WORCESTER (Team One) (03:44:03)

RUNNER UP: HAINES WATTS BIRMINGHAM AND WORCESTER (Team Two) (03:47:35)

THIRD: EXHIBITION EQUIPMENT UK LTD (Team A) (03:48:40)

MEDIUM BUSINESS

MALE

WINNER: RIGHTIO (Team One) (03:47:56)

RUNNER UP: SKATEHUT (Team Two) (03:49:37)

THIRD: SKATEHUT (Team Three) (04:28:40)

FEMALE

WINNER: SKATEHUT (Team One) (04:56:22)

MIXED

WINNER: MARKS & CLERK LLP (Fee Earners) (03:27:41)

RUNNER UP: YOUR HEALTH PARTNERSHIP (YHP1) (03:50:29)

THIRD: PERFORMANCES BIRMINGHAM LTD (THSH Runners) (03:59:56)

LARGE BUSINESS

MALE

WINNER: PWC LLP (Team One) (02:43:26)

RUNNER UP: TONY GEE (Male Team) (02:45:39)

THIRD: BDO LLP (Team 1M) (03:02:38)

FEMALE

WINNER: PWC LLP (Team Two) (03:29:07)

RUNNER UP: BDO LLP (Team 1F) (04:05:30)

THIRD: WEST MIDLANDS COMBINED AUTHORITY (WMCA B) (04:23:02)

MIXED

WINNER: UNIVERSITY OF BIRMINGHAM (02:58:08)

RUNNER UP: PWC LLP (Team Three) (03:15:05)

THIRD: SQUIRE PATTON BOGGS UK LLP (Squire Patton Boggs Birmingham) (03:20:04)