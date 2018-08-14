The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new cocktail bar is opening in the city centre.

Manhattan Ave cocktail bar is opening just off John Bright Street in September.

The 50 seater bar is housed in two empty units on Lower Severn Street - behind BrewDog on John Bright Street.

BirminghamLive had a sneak peek inside while builders were at work getting the bar ready for opening. We can reveal the interior more than lives up to to the bar’s name.

There are giant hand painted murals of the Manhattan skyline as well as lots of exposed brickwork and industrial factory style touches.

(Image: Sanjeeta Bains)

Manhattan Ave will serve a selection of classic cocktails such as Cosmopolitan, Long Island Iced Tea, Martini and of course a Manhattan - whisky, sweet red vermouth and orange bitters.

There will also be a selection of alcoholic fruit teas on the menu.

Manhattan Ave owner Rob Yang also manages Feng Cha Chinese tea house on Hurst Street.

The Feng Cha brand was founded in China and is famous for its extensive range of teas such as fresh lemon black tea and jasmine apple green tea.

“The Manhattan Ave concept is about recreating that NYC vibe with cocktails to match the interior but we also want to showcase fruit tea cocktails - a twist on the non alcoholic versions we serve at Feng Cha in Chinatown. ”

Mr Yang added: “Manhattan Ave will be a chilled relaxed setting to enjoy cocktails before and after dinner. There will be a limited light bites menu but the focus is very much on quality cocktails.

"I’m really looking forward to opening here - it’s an exciting part of town and hopefully we will complement all the nearby bars and restaurants.

Manhattan Ave will open opposite Turtle Bay. Other nearby places include Cherry Red, Stable Pizza and Bonehead fried chicken restaurant which opened to much acclaim in March this year.