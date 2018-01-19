The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rainbow Venues has announced it will close all of its clubs down months after its licence was revoked.

The Digbeth company, which has multiple club venues, chose to announce the closure in an emotive video on its Facebook page featuring supporters, DJs including Birmingham's Hannah Wants and promoters.

It will mean Rainbow Warehouse, newly opened Crane, Rainbow Arena, Car Park and Roof Garden will all shut down.

Birmingham City Council revoked the club's licence in November after a drug related death at Rainbow Warehouse in Lower Trinity Street.

The venue was ordered to shut down after student Michael Trueman, 19, was understood to have taken MDMA at a Halloween event.

He died in hospital the next day.

The tragedy was the second drug-related death in two years at the nightspot.

Rainbow had lodged an appeal with magistrates and has launched a campaign #educatenotrevocate to generate money to fund the appeal.

Venues owner Lee McDonnald said: "On November 28 the Rainbow Warehouse lost its music licence.

(Image: Facebook video screengrab from Rainbow Venues)

"That has actually spelt the end of the Rainbow Venues in its entirety . Absolutely everything has gone. Unfortunately, Crane has gone, Rainbow Arena, The Car Park, Warehouse, Roof Garden, Blackbox.

He added: "To take this away from the youth of today is a bit tragic.

"Everything you loved, everything we created for the city has gone."

Mr McDonnald also said the closure would result in the loss of festivals Made and Chapter along with Halloween and New Year's Eve events.

A new venue would also have to be found for the annual Swingamajig event, which takes place each May, Mr McDonnald said.

The video, which went live at 7pm on Thursday, January 18, features a number of speakers, all of whom have connections to the venues.

Only minutes after the video was posted, the website crashed due to receiving an influx of visitors.

The tagline reads ‘We need your help to appeal for justice. We need you to #EDUCATENOTREVOCATE.’

Rainbow Venues has handed over its licence of Spotlight, Mama Roux and Cafe Collette to Digbeth Dining Club , which has announced it is expanding to three days a week.



Love music? Check out the latest concerts coming to Birmingham with The Ticket Factory here



