Pandora has reduced the prices of hundreds of products online and in store.

The jewellery store known for its collectible charm bracelets and charms has cut prices by as much as 70%.

Shoppers will be able to pick up some one off items from as little as £5 as part of the Spring sale, the retailer has announced.

The Outlet section over on the website features stand out products like the Cord Moments fabric bracelets currently just £19, Poetic Droplet Rings in pink and aqua for just £19 and a huge selection of charms for under £15 .

free delivery on orders over £75.