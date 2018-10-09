The video will start in 8 Cancel

Two branches of Tesco's brand-new budget store Jack's are set to open in the Midlands.

Tesco will open two Jack’s stores, one in Rubery and one in Castle Bromwich.

Rubery will open at 8am on 18 October and Castle Bromwich follow shortly after at 8am on 1 November.

Part of the Tesco Family, Jack’s is a new brand and new stores offering great tasting food that is grown, reared or made in Britain at the lowest possible prices to bring customers outstanding value.

In 1919, Tesco’s founder Jack Cohen started selling armed forces surplus stock from his market stall in Well Street, Hackney.

With nothing more than £30 demob money and an intuition for what customers needed, Jack built a business famed for making food available to everyone at a time when many families simply couldn’t afford the food sold in shops.

Dave Lewis, Tesco Group Chief Executive, said: “Jack Cohen championed value for customers and changed the face of British shopping. He’s an inspiration for all of us and that same spirit still drives Tesco now.

“It’s fitting that we mark the beginning of Tesco’s celebration of 100 Years of Great Value by launching a new brand, and stores bearing his name: Jack’s.

"Great tasting food at the lowest possible prices with 8 out of 10 products grown, reared or made in Britain.”

Jack’s Area Manager, Tony Sinkinson, said: “Myself and my team of colleagues are delighted to be opening two new Jack’s.

"A lot of hard work has gone in to getting both stores ready and Amer Shafi our store manager at Rubery, and Paul Scattergood our store manager at Castle Bromwich, are looking forward to welcoming local customers to shop at Jack’s.”

Here is how a selection of the shelf ticket prices compare with those at the Chatteris branch of Aldi, less than a mile away: Here is how a selection of the shelf ticket prices compare with those at the Chatteris branch of Aldi, less than a mile away: Jack's: Jack's British S/Skimmed Milk, 4 pints - £1.09 Aldi: Cowbelle Semi-Skimmed Milk, 4 pints - £1.09 Jack's: Jack's Corn Flakes Cereal, 500g - 55p Aldi: Harvest Morn Cornflakes, 500g - 72p Jack's: Jack's Spaghetti, 500g - 45p Aldi: Cucina Italian Spaghetti, 500g - 39p Jack's: Jack's 80 Tea Bags, 250g - 85p Aldi: Diplomat Gold Label Tea Bags 80's, 250g - £1.09 Jack's: Jack's British Medium White Sliced Bread, 440g - 45p Aldi: Village Bakery Soft Sliced Medium White, 800g - 49p Jack's: Coca Cola, 6x 330ml - £3.50 Aldi: Coca Cola Classic, 8x 330ml - £3.60 Jack's: Jack's Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce, 4x 420g - 94p Aldi: Corale Premium Baked Beans, 4x 425g - 98p Jack's: Jack's Bananas Loose - 13p Aldi: Nature's Pick Single Banana - 13p.

To give back to local communities, customers at Jack’s will be able to choose between four local charities and community groups to benefit from its ‘Jack’s Supports’ scheme.

Jack’s Supports will fund local charities using the money raised by the sale of carrier bags.

Representatives of the four community groups entering the first round of Jack’s Supports voting will officially cut the ribbon to open each store at 10am on the day they open.

They will also be presented with £250 each to celebrate their nomination as the first groups in the programme.