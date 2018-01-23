The video will start in 8 Cancel

One of Birmingham’s biggest and most high profile Indian restaurants has dramatically closed - with immediate effect.

Mughal-e-Azam on Stratford Road which was named in Mail’s 50 best restaurants, shut its doors on Sunday January 21.

The massive 250 cover restaurant also doubled up as a successful banqueting suite and is housed in the imposing Sparkhill United Reform Church Building with red brick facade and palatial tall white columns.

Co-owner Omar Ali told the Birmingham Mail: “We decided to close this year. It’s very sad news for our staff and customers, but over the past couple of months we realised that it was more commercially viable to concentrate just as a banqueting venue for weddings.

“We will continue to welcome bookings for wedding receptions - offering a full service including catering.”

Mughal-e-Azam which means The Great Mughal, was as renowned for its opulent decor and stunning architecture as much as it was for the food - inspired by dishes “developed in Medieval India by the nobility of the Mughal Empire.”

Since the restaurant opened in at the corner of Stratford Road and College Road in 2012, reviewers have been wowed by the majestic dining experience offered here thanks to the its vaulted ceilings, ornate brass decorations, giant vases, brick arches and marble floors.

Fans took to the restaurant’s Facebook page after the announcement, many upset.

One said: “Why? I got married at this place, And the food was great, And been to the restaurant many times, Always good food, why they closing?”

Another added: “Oooh so soon! This isn’t enough time for all your fans to eat one last time.,”

Some thought the restaurant had been doing well: “Wow thought they were doing well. I guess more money and less hassle in banqueting.”

Another said: “Birmingham was my most favourite city that I visited in UK and this place was the cherry on top.”