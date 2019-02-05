Get the biggest Black Country stories by email Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's the bargain basement store that promises big savings on the weekly food shop.

Taking over a 8,252 sq ft space at Reedswood Retail Park in Walsall, The Food Warehouse - owned by Iceland - specialises in selling bargain food and homeware items in bulk.

But just how good are the deals at the store, which opened today, Tuesday, February 5?

We went to find out.

(Image: The Food Warehouse)

Walkers Variety Snacks – £3.99

The multi-pack holds 36 packets of crisps in each box. Walkers Variety Snacks is currently being sold at the Walsall store for £3.99 a pack.

If you break this down, you end up paying just 11p per packet so it's a cheap and cheerful way of filling the kids' lunch boxes or makes a handy snack.

Weetabix – £4.49

There's still a debate about whether or not breakfast is the most important meal of the day but when you've got a family of rumbling tummies to fill, it can be a nightmare keeping hunger at bay.

At the Food Warehouse Walsall, a bulk pack of Weetabix costs less than a fiver and gives you 72 biscuits per box.

(Image: The Food Warehouse)

Young's Omega 3 Fish Fingers – £5.00

When looking for a quick and easy meal to rustle up for dinner after a long day, freezer food can be your best friend.

The popular brand Young's is currently stocked at the new store in Walsall and a box of 60 Omega 3 Fish Fingers is £5.

Pepsi Max – £5.99

If you've got a large family or like to stock up the cupboards, buying in bulk comes in handy. For those that like Pepsi Max, there's a 24 pack of 330ml cans for £5.99.

This works out at less than 25p per can.

Velvet Comfort Toilet Roll – £6.99

As well as food, the Food Warehouse has a few bargains on household items. A 24-pack of Velvet Comfort Toilet Roll costs £6.99 in the Walsall store.

(Image: The Food Warehouse)

Persil 100 Wash Powder/Liquid – £9.79

When it comes to doing the laundry, it can be pretty pricey if you've a large family of mucky pups.

There's a bargain on offer for Persil 100 Wash Powder as you can get the box for less than a tenner. Broken down, this works out at 10p per wash.

Swan Steam Generator iron – £39.99

Last but not least on the list is the Swan Steam Generator. It's a bit pricier than the items above but in-store we found it with a price tag of £39.99.

According to the Food Warehouse, this will cost you £99.99 at other leading retailers.

Every customer who visited the store today (January 5) was entered into a free prize draw to be in with a chance of winning a selection of prizes, including home appliances and gift vouchers.