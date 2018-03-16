The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Colmore Row is becoming a white-hot spot for foodies – with yet another restaurant group set to move into the heart of Birmingham’s financial district.

Fazenda is following on from the arrival of Argentinian restaurant Gaucho and The Alchemist cocktail bar and restaurant.

Other local food destinations include the Hotel Du Vin , Utopia and Primitivo , with new Chinese restaurant Tattu recently announced for the basement boiler room at The Grand Hotel.

Although the address for the new City District restaurant is 55 Colmore Row, that applies to the whole building which was bought by a London-based investor in January for £98 million.

The entrance to the new Brazilian rodizio bar and grill will be off Barwick Street on the corner of Church Street, directly opposite the side of Utopia.

Gaucho will be its Church Street neighbour, with local cafes including 200 Degrees , Urban Coffee and neighbouring Home offering more deli-style dishes.

City District will also be in between two Pret A Manger coffee shops, with a new one set to open next to Purnell’s Bistro and Ginger’s Bar on Newhall Street – opposite Coffee #1.

A planning application “to improve visibility” has been submitted for the Grade II listed 55 Colmore Row building to install external roller awnings, an illuminated projecting sign (900mm width, 540mm depth) and three wall-mounted menu boards.

An external mesh screen would denote an area for external tables and chairs on Barwick Street.

The city council needs to receive comments by April 5, 2018 and it is expected the restaurant will be open by September.

(Image: Graham Young)

The application says that 55 Colmore Row now comprises a modern (1991/2017) office building constructed behind and above the retained facades of 5 listed buildings.

It notes that “The introduction of ‘lively ground floor uses’ with new restaurants accessed from Barwick Street was welcomed by the planning committee in 2012 when considering the application for remodelling the building.”

And it adds: “The address 55-57 Colmore Row (including the return elevations to Church Street and part of Barwick Street) was designed in 1878 by JJ Bateman for the Midland Land and Investment Company in a Second Empire French style.”

(Image: Graham Young)

In 2017, the high-end Argentinian steak house Gaucho opened its first restaurant in Birmingham at 55 Colmore Row.

TH Real Estate acquired 55 Colmore Row on behalf of its European Cities Fund from IM Properties earlier this year.

Its assistant portfolio manager Luke Duckworth said: "Having welcomed Gaucho to the building last year, with the restaurant proving a massive hit with the city's diners, we believe Fazenda will be the perfect complement and will be a great addition to the city's fantastic restaurant scene."

What is Fazenda?

(Image: Graham Young)

The company was founded in Leeds and has sister restaurants in Liverpool, Manchester and, new this year, Edinburgh.

Fazenda’s website says: “Your experience begins with a visit to our gourmet sides bar that features quality salads, fresh cut vegetables, breads, cured meats, continental cheeses and hot dishes, including our Brazilian Feijoada (bean stew with meat).

“Once you are ready for the meats, you control the service with a small double-sized card placed on your table.

(Image: Graham Young)

“The green side signals the chefs to bring out skewers of sizzling meats one by one, while the red side indicates resting point.

“To resume the service, simply display the green side again.

“Use the card to control the service to your own pace.

“There is a large selection of meats and the beauty is you can have them all.”

A similar style of rodizio service was used at Viva Brazil on the corner of Waterloo Street and Bennetts Hill.

But although it opened in time to capitalise on the Brazil Olympics, the £1.2 million restaurant closed down in July 2017 after just 14 months.

That site is currently being transformed into a Dirty Martini cocktail bar.