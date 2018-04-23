The video will start in 8 Cancel

Birmingham’s oldest pub has reopened its cafe and coffee shop under the new name Café 1368.

The cafe at The Old Crown in High Street, Digbeth, will serve breakfast, brunch and lunch from 8am to 4pm Monday to Friday.

Café 1368 - named after the year when The Old Crown was built - has created a modern twist on traditional pub breakfasts and lunches, serving up home-made comfort food with fresh and locally sourced ingredients.

It has reopened at the pub after a refurbishment and the creation of a brand new menu.

The seasonal menus include fresh bagels, sandwiches and toasties including salmon and cream cheese or hummus with blush tomatoes and artichokes as well as roast pork loin, soft goats cheese or roast chicken with gravy fillings.

Freshly made hot meals will also be available to take away, ranging from jerk chicken (or sweet potato and pumpkin as a vegetarian alternative) with rice, peas and plantain – to smoke salmon breaded fish cake with chunky tartare, cheddar and lettuce on a brioche bun, with a vegetable and potato breaded rissole as a meat free option.

For those who want a traditional roast on the go, Café 1368 introduce their Yorkshire pudding wrap – a burrito-style wrap using Sunday roast meats, watercress and sauces – with a vegetarian nut roast alternative, both served with double dipped crispy roast potatoes and gravy.

Café 1368’s new menu also boasts cakes, tray bakes, pies, baguettes, stuffed baked potatoes and savoury pastries as well as hot meals and sandwiches – followed up with fresh coffee, tea and other hot and cold drinks.

To celebrate the opening of Café 1368, customers will be able to enjoy 25% off food on the launch day.

Plus, the 1368th customer to register will win a special prize.

To enter simply register your e-mail address inside The Old Crown or head to www.theoldcrown.com to register online.

The Old Crown is the oldest pub in Birmingham, nearing its 650th birthday.

Frequently hosting seasonal events such as Oktoberfest, summer music even. Halloween parties ts and St Patrick’s celebrations, The Old Crown is also a hotel where Queen Elizabeth II once stayed.

It frequently hosts popular Peaky Blinders tours of Birmingham for hotel guests and customers.