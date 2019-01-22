Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The National Television Awards is now live over on ITV with a whole host of celebrities packed into the O2 Arena.

Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer (Love Island 2018 winners) will be new to this years proceeds- reporting live from the red carpet and backstage during the ceremony.

The event has been broadcast live on ITV from 7:30pm BUT, we couldn't help but think what it would be like to actually be there for next years awards.

When the likes of Holly Willoughby, Philip Schofield and our favourite soap stars all come together to celebrate TV's best dramas, talent shows, comedies and filled with live music and special guest performances- it looks like a night to remember.

Where can I get Tickets?

You can pick up your early bird tickets here at AXS tickets.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets are available now here.

What is the date of The National TV Awards 2020?

Next year's event will take place January 28, 2020.