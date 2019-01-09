The video will start in 8 Cancel

Broad Street restaurant Rub Smokehouse has abruptly closed.

It is understood the place closed a few days ago. The last review on TripAdvisor was posted just after on Thursday January 3.

On Facebook, Chris Cotterell said: “Had a table booked for 11 this Saturday.”

On Google, the restaurant for both Birmingham and Nottingham sites is showing as permanently closed and the Rub Smokehouse website is no longer active.

The eatery located in Regency Wharf on Broad Street opened in July 2015 in the unit which formerly housed The Living Room bar.

It swiftly became famous for hosting monster food challenges and serving American style massive portions.

The Birmingham restaurant followed from the success of the flagship Rub Smokehouse which launched in Nottingham’s Lace Market.

Gut buster highlights included the Nugzilla - a massive deep fried chicken nugget and the Kitchen Sink dessert - loaded with ice cream, marshmallows, bananas, oreo biscuits, a selection of our homemade brownies, Cadbury flake bits, wafers smothered in chocolate, toffee and Blackforest sauce.

In May 2018 they launched an ice cream parlour and brownie bar.

The eatery has a rating of 3.0 on Trip Advisor. Recent reviews have been mixed.

The most recent review was posted by TravellerKA93. It said: "Booked a table here as it was the only restaurant available for a sat evening for a last min booking.

The food is awful here, chips were uncooked, food very dry and bland. Left half of our meals, probably even more than half. Should not be charging prices as you are for such low quality products...."

laurabethcarr who visited in December said: "Went to Rub Smokehouse just before Christmas, was very quiet and had a chilled atmosphere. Food was amazing, huge portions with yummy sides!

"Cocktails also 2 for £10 which was great. Would recommend and deffo would return :)"

At time of writing, the Rebels' Smokehouse Ltd which own Rub Smokehouse was still active as a business on Companies House filings.

BirminghamLive has approached the owners for comment.