Customers are devastated at the closure of Bengal Fusion - one of the most popular curry houses in the Black Country.

The restaurant, situated in Lye, near Dudley, closed on Sunday (October 28).

The restaurant left a post on its Facebook page informing customers of the closure.

The post read: "Bengal Fusion will be CLOSED as of Mon 29th Oct 2018. Thank You all for your support and custom over the years."

BirminghamLive was unable to contact the owner of the restaurant to clarify why the restaurant was closing. But it is understood family commitments abroad was behind the decision which has devastated regulars.

Customer Scott Faulkner said Bengal Fusion was special as he had proposed to his wife at the restaurant back in 2012.

Media producer Scott, aged 43, of Wednesfield, Wolverhampton, said: “I’m really sad that Bengal Fusion is closing. We have been coming to Bengal since it opened its doors about 12 years ago.

"It’s the only curry house we go to regularly in Lye. My family all live nearby so we’d travel over most weekends and pop in.

“Even when I moved to Manchester for three years to work I would often come home on a Saturday and go for a curry at the Bengal.

“I’d pick up my wife Kate in Wolverhampton, where she was living, and drive straight to The Lye. Friends thought this was hilarious as there’re so many other curry houses which were far more convenient – but it was worth it for their food and hospitality.

“Some people propose on the Eiffel Tower or the Trevi Fountain but I thought I’d keep it a bit more ‘Black Country’ and so proposed at the Bengal!

“Kate had a bit of a shock when I got down in the crowded restaurant on one knee.

“I’d arranged it all with Ash and there were balloons and roses galore brought out.

Let’s face it, you don’t expect to be proposed to before you tuck into your Balti Madras. Thankfully, she said ‘Yes’.

Other regulars took to the Bengal Fusion Facebook page to reveal their heartbreak at the closure.

Jan Jackson Holland posted: "Devastated to say the least."

Sue Pakorsa Hulse posted: "Can't believe this...you will be missed. Good luck to you all."

Stephan Kyte "I'm absolutely gutted."

Debbie Hancock-Curran "Aww no way .... it’s the best curry house ever."

Daniella Smith: "The best place to eat a curry and it was always worth the travel. All the best you will be missed."