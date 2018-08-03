The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new restaurant is opening in Birmingham this September.

Pinocchio – a new family run independent Italian restaurant - will open at The Mailbox next month.

It will occupy the site of the former Strada venue, which closed in May.

Pinocchio's owners also run the long-established and successful La Galleria on Ethel Street in Birmingham.

The new eatery will span 4,500 sq ft and will showcase “authentic Italian cuisine in a warm and welcoming atmosphere”.

(Image: Sanjeeta Bains)

Diners can expect an extensive menu similar to La Galleria, featuring Italian favourites pasta, pizza and risotto dishes, as well as steak, lamb, veal, and a daily fish option, complemented by a curated wine list and a choice of beers.

(Image: Sanjeeta Bains)

A spokesman for La Galleria said: “Following the success of La Galleria, we are delighted to be opening our new restaurant at the Mailbox this autumn.

(Image: Sanjeeta Bains)

"We love being part of Birmingham’s rich and vibrant food scene, and it will be fantastic to offer something new and exciting to our loyal customers whilst also taking the opportunity to introduce our food to people who may not have experienced it before.

"We can’t wait to welcome our new guests in September!”

Pinnochio will join other Mailbox eateries including Tom’s Kitchen, Gas Street Social, Malmaison and Red Peppers.