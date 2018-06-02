The video will start in 8 Cancel

Birmingham’s most dazzling restaurant has opened.

Fine dining restaurant Opheem championing 'progressive Indian cuisine' officially opened on Summer Row Friday June 1.

The 70-cover eatery is housed in the former Mechu nightclub, which after a brief incarnation as M Bar closed earlier this year. The restaurant and kitchen is helmed by Aktar Islam, who left his role as chef director of the Lasan Group last September.

His new restaurant is a chance for Aktar to fulfil the potential he showed way back in 2010.

Back then Aktar, as head chef of Jewellery Quarter restaurant Lasan, showcased his creative fine dining take on Indian cuisine during Gordon Ramsay’s The F Word TV show - and crowned winner.

He then went on to win the fish course contest in the 2011 final of BBC Two show Great British Menu with his sea bass with battered soft-shell crab.

Aktar has also made multiple appearances on BBC show Saturday Kitchen.

But if Brummies haven’t yet heard of the Aston born chef, they will when they walk past Summer Row - his name is part of the restaurant sign.

Inside the interior is as bold as the restaurant exterior. It’s all greys, laced with natural materials, such as stone, wood and raw metals. But a dazzling overhead ceiling of gold lights - projecting a soft warm glow over diners ensures the restaurant doesn’t feel too minimalist.

There is also a window into the pass and kitchen where diners can enjoy the theatre of watching Aktar and his team plating up.

Aktar told BirminghamLive: “This is my first solo restaurant and it is very much my life’s experience on a plate.

" I wanted the interior to reflect the unique approach I'm taking with the food here. I’ve had the idea of how I wanted my own restaurant to look for several years and this is the achievement of that goal. Everything is bespoke from the artwork right down to the cutlery here."

As well as 14-cover private dining room and massive sumptuous bar area where diners can enjoy cocktails in more softer surroundings before being taken into the Opheem restaurant.

Starters include parai (Cornish mackerel, Goan fermented chilli and jaggeri, and Tokyo turnip) and samudrapheni (octopus, tandoori spices and pickled carrot).

Main courses feature allepy (Cornish turbot, courgette, wilted greens, tempered Keralan coconut milk and raw mango) and Aktar’s own version of vindaloo (pork jowl, pickled vindaloo purée, star anise heritage carrots, roasted whey onion and confit garlic).

Desserts include doodh (curd dumpling, milk sorbet, milk skin, granita, yoghurt shard and finger lime) and naashapaatee (pear and cassia leaf tart, almond and Bengali rice pudding ice cream).

Aktar has also helped launch new Italian restaurant Mi Amore - also on Summer Row.