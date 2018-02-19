The video will start in 8 Cancel

The owners of street food eatery Indian Brewery are opening a second restaurant in Solihull.

Indian Brewery will open on Station Road in August, near the Turtle Bay eatery.

The Solihull venue, which can seat up to 50 people, will have more of a “family friendly feel”, according to co-owner Jaspal Purewal.

Jaspal told BirminghamLive: “We had been looking for a new site for a year. I studied in Solihull so I know the area well and thought it would be a great place to open the second restaurant - somewhere that feels relaxed and informal.

“We have been amazed at how successful the restaurant at Snowhill has become - and it’s especially popular with the city centre professionals. The Solihull eatery will have more of a family friendly feel.

“But the menu and interior will be very much the same. And of course will be offering our craft beers.”

There will be an open kitchen where diners can watch the chefs at work.

“We are currently awaiting for our planning application to be approved then it’s all systems go,” added Jaspal.

Indian Brewery at Snowhill opened on Livery Street in January 2017.

It also became the city centre’s first ever Indian street food cafe serving up dishes such as masala fish and chips, Bombay wings- chicken marinated with the brewery’s Birmingham Lager, Chaat Bomb - samosa pieces topped with chickpeas and sauces as well as Desi favourite - the mixed meat grill.

The eatery recently underwent an impressive refurbishment and expansion and now seats 100 people.

BirminghamLive recently revealed that the team behind Zindiya street food restaurant are also opening a Solihull restaurant - The Tap & Tandoor Indian gastro pub .

The venue will replace The Saddlers Arms on Warwick Road.

Esabella’s has also recently opened on Warwick Road in Solihull.