It was a spectacular event in Birmingham’s running calendar – with 8,000 sign ups.

And each person who entered the Simplyhealth Great Birmingham 10K is being offered another incentive to keep on running.

It might not be happening until October 14, but preparations for this year’s Simplyhealth Great Birmingham Run Half Marathon are well underway.

And organisers are offering those who signed up to the 10K get an impressive £10 discount on their entry fee.

So instead of paying £36, you just pay £26 – if you were signed up to the 10K which took place on the first May Bank Holiday Weekend on Sunday May 6.

Organisers at the Great Run Company promise that this year’s event with a course which goes through the heart of Birmingham will be “perfect” for those looking for an event with atmosphere.

To sign up visit here

(Image: Jonathan Hipkiss)

The half marathon is part of a weekend of running for all the family – with Junior and Mini events at the Alexander Stadium the day before on Saturday October 13.

These events offer participants the opportunity to conquer a multi-terrain on and off-road course before receiving a medal and finshers pack.

It costs £10 to enter either the 1.5K mini for 3 to 8 year-olds or £2.5K Junior for 9 to 16 year-olds.

You can sign up here

And that’s not all.

As part of the Great Run Company’s partnership with Science in Sport everyone who takes part in the event will have the opportunity to claim a free introduction pack from Science in Sport containing 10 Isotonic Energy Gels.

Those who sign up are advised to look out for the SiS link in your entry confirmation email to redeem the offer.

If you have already entered you can contact support@scienceinsport.com for further details.

So don’t forget.

To sign up the Great Run Half Marathon and save £10 if you signed up to the 10K click visit here