Juicers can help fitness fans and those on a diet by creating simple smoothies, juices and soups.

Competitively priced and easy to use, juicers have seen a surge in popularity in recent years and the big brand names include Breville, Morphy Richards and specialist juicer company Nutribullet.

Nutribullet's should top any fitness fanatic's list, especially now supermarket Tesco is selling them at a bargain price. Here is where to get the cheapest price on a Nutribullet.

What is the Nutribullet?

The juicer can break down ice, nuts, seeds, fruit and veg- and could be your answer to dropping some weight in time for the summer season.

The NutriBullet 600 Series 8-piece juicer blender comes complete with a high torque power base, 1x extractor blade, 1x tall cup (680ml), 1x short cup (511ml), 1x handled comfort lip ring, 1x stay-fresh lid, a user manual with recipes and a Pocket Nutritionist.

Where to get the best price on a Nutribullet

Tesco are currently selling the blender at just £34 - reduced from £59.

Usually costing £70, the price of the Nutribullet has dropped with prices on the high street and online starting from as little as £34 (at Tesco Direct ).

(Image: Tesco)

The Nutribullet range consists of many different variations- with other retailers selling packages with different items included.

For instance, shoppers can pick up the Magic Bullet Blender (11 piece set) for just £39.99 , or for the 17 piece set with a 25% saving at just £37.67.

Tesco alone have an 8 item range of different Nutribullet products- which even includes a pink magic bullet or you can save £5 on the baby food processor at just £53 .

The best Nutribullet recipes according to Instagram

The Nutribullet can be used to make a huge variety of dishes- and here's some great ones for first timers.

We took to the product range instagram page to see what their most recommended dishes are.

Strawberry & Blueberry Smoothie

Berry Oat Smoothie Bowl

Green Smoothie Bowl filled with spinach, cucumber, spinach, avocado and more

Roast pumpkin soup

Carrot and Cauliflower anti-inflammatory soup