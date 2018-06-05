Now summer’s here it’s time to celebrate all things gin!
Brummies will be welcoming the first ever Gin In The City weekend this July. The three-day event takes place on Friday July 27 – to Sunday July 29.
The weekend will be held at various drinking holes all over the city in Birmingham including the Distillery bar on Sheepcote Street which also has a gin terrace for alfresco drinking.
This Birmingham bar has been named UK Bar of the Year at new Gin Awards 2018
Brum gin bars including the multiple award winning 40 St Paul's and The Gin Vault are part of the bar line up which covers the Jewellery Quarter, Colmore Row area, Brindleyplace, The Mailbox, Edgbaston and Harborne.
The gin extravaganza will be hosted by renowned specialist Carl Hawkins, otherwise known as The Gintleman.
Brummies will be able to enjoy Cotswolds Gin, masterclasses, gin slushies, gin afternoon tea as well as Spanish gin with tapas to help line stomachs.
A spokeswoman said: “Whether it’s floral, citrusy, spicy, savoury or fruity we’ll have a gin to cater for everyone."
A £10 wristband will allow attendees to sample an exclusive gin mixer/cocktail at a cost of £5 at each venue.
Wristbands and maps of the gin venues can be collected at one of the festival’s three gin stations: Hotel Du Vin, Malmasion or Loki Wine & Deli Edgbaston.
Tickets available are available here
The full list of bars taking part in Gin in the City weekend:
Jewellery Quarter
40 St Pauls
Opheem
Saint Pauls House
The Vanguard at 1000 trades
Arch 13 at Connollys
Ana Rocha Bar and Gallery
The Gin Vault
The Button Factory
The Church
Mi Amore
The Whisky Club
Birmingham Business District ,Colmore Row
Dirty Martini
Gaucho
Fumo
Gusto
Hotel Du Vin
The Bureau
Amantia
Lost & Found
Bar Opus
Jailbird
Loki
Brindley Place and the Mailbox
The Distillery
Bank
The Canal house
Siamais
Malmaison
All Bar One
Pitcher and Piano
MPW
Gas Street Social
Harvey Nichols
Bourne and Co
Gentleman and Scholar
Edgbaston and Harborne
Harborne Kitchen
The Highfield Studio
Loki Wine Merchant and Deli
Blue Piano
The White Swan
The Physician
El Borracho De Oro