Now summer’s here it’s time to celebrate all things gin!

Brummies will be welcoming the first ever Gin In The City weekend this July. The three-day event takes place on Friday July 27 – to Sunday July 29.

The weekend will be held at various drinking holes all over the city in Birmingham including the Distillery bar on Sheepcote Street which also has a gin terrace for alfresco drinking.

(Image: Jack Spicer Adams)

Brum gin bars including the multiple award winning 40 St Paul's and The Gin Vault are part of the bar line up which covers the Jewellery Quarter, Colmore Row area, Brindleyplace, The Mailbox, Edgbaston and Harborne.

The gin extravaganza will be hosted by renowned specialist Carl Hawkins, otherwise known as The Gintleman.

Brummies will be able to enjoy Cotswolds Gin, masterclasses, gin slushies, gin afternoon tea as well as Spanish gin with tapas to help line stomachs.

(Image: Birmingham Mail)

A spokeswoman said: “Whether it’s floral, citrusy, spicy, savoury or fruity we’ll have a gin to cater for everyone."

A £10 wristband will allow attendees to sample an exclusive gin mixer/cocktail at a cost of £5 at each venue.

Wristbands and maps of the gin venues can be collected at one of the festival’s three gin stations: Hotel Du Vin, Malmasion or Loki Wine & Deli Edgbaston.

Tickets available are available here

The full list of bars taking part in Gin in the City weekend:

Jewellery Quarter

40 St Pauls

Opheem

Saint Pauls House

The Vanguard at 1000 trades

Arch 13 at Connollys

Ana Rocha Bar and Gallery

The Gin Vault

The Button Factory

The Church

Mi Amore

The Whisky Club

Birmingham Business District ,Colmore Row

Dirty Martini

Gaucho

Fumo

Gusto

Hotel Du Vin

The Bureau

Amantia

Lost & Found

Bar Opus

Jailbird

Loki

Brindley Place and the Mailbox

The Distillery

Bank

The Canal house

Siamais

Malmaison

All Bar One

Pitcher and Piano

MPW

Gas Street Social

Harvey Nichols

Bourne and Co

Gentleman and Scholar

Edgbaston and Harborne

Harborne Kitchen

The Highfield Studio

Loki Wine Merchant and Deli

Blue Piano

The White Swan

The Physician

El Borracho De Oro