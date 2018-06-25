The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The line-up for this year's Brindleyplace Film Festival has been revealed.

Members of the public got to choose for their favourites films for the outdoor festival, and nearly 2,000 people voted online.

The best thing is that all of the movies are being screened for free.

The list features Hollywood classics like Casablanca and modern musicals like La La Land and The Greatest Showman.

(Image: Stewart Writtle)

When is the Brindleyplace Film Festival?

This free festival takes place between July 16 and 22.

It will feature nine films, with evening screenings starting at 6pm and two earlier showings at the weekend, starting at 2pm.

(Image: Stewart Writtle)

Rebecca Halbert, Marketing Manager at Brindleyplace, said: “With a classics vs modern theme, there really is something for everyone on this year’s line-up, including family favourites Mary Poppins and Back to the Future, right through to the very recent Black Panther movie.

“The Brindleyplace Film Festival has become one of our most popular and highly anticipated events. It’s a great evening out on a summer night. Don’t forget to put the dates in your diary, and get here early – whatever the weather, the Film Festival always attracts a crowd.”

(Image: Craig Holmes)

Brindleyplace will also be screening all of the Wimbledon tournament on the outdoor screen in Central Square including the live finals on July 9 and 10.

A limited number of seat pads and bean bags will be available and attendees are encouraged to bring along their own picnic blankets and arrive early to secure the best seating places.

Check PG ratings for kids too.

Find out more here

What's on at Brindleyplace Film Festival?

Here is the full schedule: