Swanky London restaurant The Ivy is opening in Birmingham this spring and has given its first hint of what it will look like inside.

The group behind the world-famous eatery is opening a branch inside the former Louis Vuitton boutique in Temple Row in spring 2018.

It is one of the most anticipated restaurant openings in Birmingham this year.

First CGI images have been released and show the restaurant will be decorated in The Ivy's signature green colours with contrasting burnt orange seating and polished marble floors.

It will have room for 135 people as well as a private dining room, which will seat a further 20 and will be pitched for celebrations and parties.

The company said the brasserie will have a focus on accessibility as well as glamour.

Although it will recommend restaurant goers book a table, it will also hold back a certain amount of covers each day for walk-in diners, for those wanting to casually pop in.

It will open early morning and late evenings seven days a week serving an all day menu of breakfasts, lunches, afternoon teas, cocktails, weekend brunches and dinner.

Laura Bamber, operations manager for The Ivy Collection, said: "With a food scene as strong Birmingham's, the city is the perfect location for The Ivy Collection, and we're excited to open here later this spring.

"As Temple Row is situated right in the heart of the business district, we hope to become part of the local community."

It joins a long list of new restaurants opening in this area of the city.

Award-winning restaurant The Wilderness is due to open a new place inside a former building society in nearby Bennetts Hill. It closed its restaurant in Dudley Street last December to move into a bigger and more prominent city centre position.

Cuban cocktail bar and cantina Revolucion de Cuba will be opening opposite The Ivy in Temple Street this spring.

Also nearby, cocktail chain Dirty Martini will open inside the former Viva Brazil restaurant in Bennetts Hill.

