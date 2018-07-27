Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Another big event at the Birmingham NEC has been suddenly and dramatically axed.

The Craft Drink Festival 2018 was due to take place on Saturday, July 28, and Sunday, July 29.

But it's now been scrapped, venue bosses have confirmed.

The news comes not long after the cancellation of the separately organised NEC Lakeside Proms due to take place on August 4 and 5.

A statement issued on the NEC webpage for the public event reads: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Craft Drink Festival 2018 due to take place at the NEC on 28 and 29 July has been cancelled.

"The organisers are very sorry for any inconvenience caused. Ticket holders will automatically be refunded the face value of the ticket and booking fees, please allow 14 days for the refund to appear on your statement."

Tickets were priced from £18 for the festival, which is described on the EatDrinkSeek website as "an immersive two-day experience of flavour, fun, entertainment and education, stimulating all five senses."

This was to have been the first year of the festival for fans of craft drinks, taking place in Hall H and the NEC gardens.

An NEC spokeman today said: "We can confirm Craft Drink Festival 2018 was cancelled last month due to the organisers Marked Events going into voluntary liquidation."

The event was set to feature hundreds of breweries, distilleries, cider makers, wine merchants, food trucks, soft drinks and more.

Craft beer, cider, gin, whisky, wine, coffee, juice, whatever your tipple of choice, was to have been on offer, with a chance to discover the latest offerings from the industry.

Live music, cinema and tasty street food were planned too, plus the chance to learning about the history and brewing processes, and take part in tasting masterclasses.

A spokeswoman had said earlier: "Our two-day event will give craft enthusiasts the chance to test their finest tipple, from beers and ciders to gins, whiskies and wines - alongside tasting masterclasses.

"We will have a designated drinkers yard as well as a street food market, comedy performance area and a cinema. Of course there will also be the finest craft beers and wines.

"We can’t reveal our music headliners just yet, but rest assured we’ll be providing an unstoppable line-up that blends national acts with local talent. Our Chill Haze Stage will bring the best in folk and blues. The Main Stage will pump out indie/alternative for those who love a party.

"Visitors will be able to choose from a variety of exciting feature areas, including live music, pop-up cinema, comedy, panel sessions with industry guests, and much more."

Organisers also announced the line-up for a Comedy Bung stage, hosted and curated by well-known comedy club Just The Tonic.

Event director Sara Walker said: "The festival is all about celebrating the UK's diverse craft drink scene, whether it's hand-crafted gin, award-winning beer or unique non-alcoholic beverages.

"Alongside tasting sessions and panel discussions, visitors can sample a number of interesting brands, each with a different story behind them – from Old Curiosity's colour-changing gin to Brewgooder's charitable mission to 'drink beer, give water’.

"Their aim is to provide clean water for 1,000,000 people through the power of craft beer by donating 100% of their profits to clean water charities. Brewdog therefore brew their beer at zero margin (with the help of BrewDog).”

Organisers Marked Events explained that the company had been forced to close because of "bad years of trading and constant industry change".

A Twitter post from CEO Mark Walsh said: "It is with deep regret I announce that I have had to put Marked Events into liquidation.

"Last Friday was one of the saddest day of my life when I had to make six of the most talented people I know redundant.

"I have worked tirelessly to save the company from bad years of trading and constant industry changes but it has simply not worked.

"The 12-year journey has been amazing - we challenged the industry - put on the best shows in the world for our sector and delivered education to our visitors and readers. We changed lives.

"I continue to work hard to make sure our products continue under new ownership and that the financial impact to the industry is mitigated.

"Whilst I am sad, I am also immensely proud of the work myself and the team have achieved over the journey. Thanks for the memories..."