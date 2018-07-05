Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The company behind Birmingham’s most popular escape experience venue is expanding in the city due to demand – bringing a sprinkling of magic dust to players.

Escape Live, which has four escape rooms at its venue in Henrietta Street in the Jewellery Quarter, has plans for a further four to five games at its new location on Constitution Hill as the original games remain extremely popular.

The new venue, which could open by late summer 2018, will also feature a café and conference area and it marks the latest expansion for the company which has grown significantly since it launched in 2015.

It now has sites in Coventry, Stratford, Southend-on-Sea in Essex and another Escape Live is being planned in Leamington Spa as well as more venues being announced later this year.

And the demand in Birmingham – from local people, visitors and businesses – means it is more than doubling in size in the city to build on its popularity, which makes it one of the most highly-rated attractions on TripAdvisor in the Midlands.

The team behind Escape Live have revealed that one of the new rooms will be a brand new, amazing wizards and witches fantasy game based around graduating from a magic school.

John Dalziel, one of the founders of Escape Live, said: “We launched our first venue in Birmingham in 2015 with two rooms and in the space of three years we have grown beyond our expectations.

“We’d played similar games ourselves when we were overseas and thought it would work well in Birmingham and that has proved to be the case. So much so, that we doubled the number of experiences in our first venue and now we have taken another site which means we will more than double again in the city.

“I believe there are several factors in our growth. Escape games are, themselves, growing in popularity but what we have worked hard to do from day one is ensure that the quality of our games is of the highest standard and that they set a great challenge for players.

“That comes down to the investment in the look and feel of the games and also the huge importance we place on the training of our staff.

“That’s why we continue to get such great feedback on TripAdvisor across all of our venues and it’s why we are now in a position where we need to expand in Birmingham.

“We are not revealing much about our new games in Birmingham but we can say that one of them will be based on magic, spells, potions and wizards. Fans of books and movies such as Harry Potter are going to love it!

“It follows-on from our Chalice of Champions game in Stratford which is very, very popular and has been widely praised by people of all ages who have played the game. This is a new game based on the amazing world of wizards and witches and is themed around graduating from a magic school.”

He added: “The addition of the café and the conference area brings an added option for people to extend their time with us – they can have a bite to eat, plan their tactics and businesses can host meetings and events with us combined with a team building experience.”

More than 70,000 people have now visited Escape Live Birmingham since it launched in 2015 and the company has won a string of awards.

More information on the existing experiences – Dr Wilson’s Office, The Time Machine, Room 13 and The Lab – which are all available to play is available at www.escapelive.co.uk