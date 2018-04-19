Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former Grade II listed banking hall on Bennetts Hill has been transformed into a decadent drinking den - brimming with plush furnishings and striking features.

And its owners are hoping Dirty Martini will be the perfect place for night-time "escapism".

BirminghamLive had an exclusive preview inside this sumptuous new addition to Brum's bar scene.

Dirty Martini replaces the short lived Viva Brazil restaurant on Bennetts Hill - which closed in July - and is over the road from another historic bank turned swanky bar, Lost and Found .

But this new venue focuses mainly on libation in all forms - and has an unsurprisingly tantalising array of martinis on the menu.

The cocktails come in an experimental range of flavours, including Kiwi and Coconut martini, strawberry and pink peppercorn martini, as well as the signature Dirty Martini. That is made up of Ketal One Vodka or Tanquery Gin stirred with Kalamata olives, thyme and Martini Extra Dry Vermouth.

And the interior of the city centre venue is similarly experimental and indulgent.

There are quirky neon signage inside such as a giant angel wings and halo, with the slogan “Get your halo dirty”. A perfect spot where drinkers can pose - with their Dirty Martinis of course.

There is nothing as contrived as an actual dancefloor but Dirty Martini - which has several sites in London - is most definitely a late-night party venue.

It has a capacity of 330 split over two floors. There is also an upper 20 cover mezzanine balcony area next to the DJ booth, where drinkers can feel a sense of the VIP high life as they look down over the ground floor.

Scarlett Burgon, head of Brand Marketing for the Dirty Martini group, said: “ We are a late night venue but also a relaxed space where people can get up and dance wherever they fancy.

"Dirty Martini is known for quality, handcrafted cocktails, sophisticated yet fun atmosphere that makes for a memorable night out."

The first Dirty Martini opened over ten years ago in London’s Covent Garden and now there are several other sites in the capital which have proved hugely popular .

CEO Scott Matthews said: “We’re a London based brand but the success of our regional sites - Cardiff, Leeds and Manchester shows the our bar ethos has nothing to do with geography.

"Everyone - wherever they live, want a bit of escapism in their social life - whether it’s for a couple of hours after work or for the weekend. We aim to give a taste of affordable luxury. That's why we have great happy hour deals.

"And we're really pleased with our location. Initially we were looking at Broad Street and Brindleyplace but there is a real buzz about this area of the city centre, with some great bars and restaurants that have opened and it's great to be so close to the shopping centre as well as the business district."

The Temple Street and Bennetts Hill area of town have seen some impressive openings recently, including another London founded chain The Ivy Temple Row and Revolucion de Cuba bar and restaurant.

What does Scott recommend from the Dirty Martini menu?

“I love the orange sherbet martini - made with Ketel One Oranje stirred down over ice with a homemade lemon verbena syrup, Belsazar Dry Vermouth and a dash of BTW tonic syrup," he told us.

Other cocktails on the menu include The Zeitgiest - Beefeater 24 Gin, Briottet Crème de Rhubarb, lemon juice, gomme syrup, Monin chai tea syrup and blackcurrant compote, and Fever Tree aromatic tonic.

Happy Hour features half price martinis, £20 bottles of Prosecco, £12.50 bottles of wine as well as £3.50 bottles of beer & cider available every day of the week.

To book a table there is a £50 minimum spend.

On Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays the bar will be open till 2.30am and there will be DJ at the weekends.

There is a small plates and sharing platters menu.

Choose from small eats including Mac and cheese bites with Bloody Mary ketchup (£6) and Korean vegetable samosas with sesame dipping sauce (£5).