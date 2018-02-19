Former I’m A Celebrity winner Gino D’Acampo is launching a new Italian restaurant in Birmingham.
The venue will open on Temple Row and will also a feature prosecco, deli and ice cream bars.
The 8,000 sq ft, 200-seater site will be over two floors and will also includes a games room, where diners can enjoy ‘posh bowling’.
The Italian chef has premises named Gino D’Acampo: My restaurants all over the UK including in Leeds, Hull, Liverpool and two eateries in London.
D’Acampo, who shot to fame cooking of ITV1 show This Morning, said: “I’m excited to have created a fantastico menu for My Restaurants; it is jam packed with lots of favourites from my books and TV programmes.
I hope my guests enjoy it as much as I enjoyed creating it.”
According to the My Restaurants website, the eateries’ ethos is about “bringing a real taste of Italy to the UK – with delicious Italian food, prosecco bars, summer terraces, game rooms and amazing private dining spaces.
“Top quality, well-sourced and seasonal ingredients are used to showcase Gino’s favourite recipes, serving real Italian food as it should be.”
The latest restaurant will continue his collaboration with restaurant group Individual Restaurants.
Steven Walker, founder of Individual Restaurants, said: “We are delighted with our partnership with Gino, as our business goes from strength to strength with turnover now approaching £100m across all brands.”
Other celebrity chefs who have opened restaurants in Birmingham include BBC’s Great British Menu star Tom Aikens, who launched a venue at The Mailbox last year.
D’Acampo new Brum eatery will join The Ivy which is also opening on Temple Row this year.