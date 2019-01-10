Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brindleyplace restaurant The Smoke Haus has closed down.

The 150 cover first floor restaurant above Slug and Lettuce opened in June 1016 replacing Cantonese restaurant, Tin Tin.

The restaurant founded in Wales by Mark Power and Owen Thomas has two other branches - in Cardiff and Swansea.

It also opened a branch in Bristol in March 2017 but was closed 15 months later.

Speaking of the closure of the Birmingham restaurant, The Smoke Haus founder Mark Power told BirminghamLive: “We were hugely disappointed to have to close our restaurant in Birmingham after several years of hard work and we appreciate the support we have enjoyed from customers in the area in that time.

"It is no secret that restaurants are facing extremely tough trading conditions because of increasing costs and an uncertain economic environment..

"Unfortunately, we had to take the tough decision to close in the city but our restaurants in South Wales continue to do well and we will focus our efforts on enhancing the customer experience in those now.”

The last review for The Smoke Haus on TripAdvisor was posted November 19.

Its menu was similar to fellow American diner restaurant Rub Smokehouse which has also closed down.

Smoke Haus dishes included Home Wrecker hot dog, chicken served on waffles and The Donut Burger – a cheeseburger topped with grilled smoked streaky bacon and sweet sauce placed between two sweet glazed donuts, and served with skin on fries and slaw.

In April 2017 the restaurant revamped its menu to offer a “BBQ Pit Plate Duo” and a “BBQ Pit Plate Threesome” where diners could pick either various meaty items from nine BBQ Pit Plate Options.

At the time of the Brum revamp, owner Mark Power acknowledged the difficulties of competing against established Birmingham restaurants.

But he added that The Smoke Haus’ focus on proper home cooked food gave it the edge over other chains in the city .

Mr Power said: “It gives us the opportunity to provide proper home-cooked food. All our food comes in raw and is prepared and cooked on-site.”

Round the corner from Smoke Haus, American monster portion themed Rub Smokehouse closed its door earlier this year. Other closures include upscale US diner Jailbird on Colmore Row.

What have the review on TripAdvisor been like?

The Smoke Haus had a rating of 3.5 rating on TripAdvisor but recent reviews have been negative.

On November 18, Kenneth P said: "Booked a table as we were going to a show... Drinks arrived but after 40 minutes we were still waiting for food...Eventually the guy who took our order arrived.

"We asked where our food was as by now we had been waiting about 50 minutes."

"He went away and looked flustered... 5 minutes later he returned to ask us what we had ordered!... The place was very noisy; there was no interest by the staff and neither was there a real apology. As we left we told the front of house guy who had taken us to our table.... he was also disinterested.... what a let down. We won't be going again and would not recommend it to anyone."

However Chriswell55 had a much better experience. On November 11 he said: "The food was absolutely delicious! In particular was the beef brisket, it was soft, smoky and tender."

"I’d go back just for that! The selection of drinks was good too and to see Penderyn welsh whisky on the menu is a first for any restaurant I’ve been to."