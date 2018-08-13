Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

When a hurricane strikes, people simply have to batten down the hatches.

And the same is true of our giant shopping centres as they face an increasingly tough financial battle with high rates and taxes - as well as internet retailers in general and online companies like Amazon and eBay.

Shopping malls, to borrow an American phrase, have always had collective strength in depth.

Undercover car parking, toilet facilities and everything under one roof are qualities that have a nice appeal to busy families.

They also tend to feel safer, too, in an era when shoppers walking round the streets of Birmingham can be harassed by everyone from charity 'chuggers' to beggars.

(Image: Graham Young)

But the recent uncertainty about the House of Fraser in Birmingham is a warning that even our biggest centres are not going to be immune to great forces of change.

Other household names that have been facing difficulties recently include Marks & Spencer, Toys R Us, Maplin, Mothercare, Carpetright, Carluccio's and New Look

(Image: Graham Young)

That's why, if you only use a shopping centre every month or two, you are always likely to find something new has arrived, or an old favourite has closed and moved on.

At least the Bullring saw sense this year and ditched its previous policy of expecting customers to stay for a minimum of two hours (and therefore risking going into a three-hour time band).

Now that you can stay there for a minimum of one hour (£3.50) you might be tempted to stay longer... in which case it will be £5.50 for up to two hours, £8.50 for up to three hours or £10 for up to four hours.

With interest rates now rising, though, how long will it be before a critical number of families start to cut back on trips to the city, too?

(Image: Graham Young)

Mailbox

The giant mixed used building reopened in November 2015 after an extensive £50 million transformation.

And that was just 15 years after it first opened as a shopping destination.

For much of this year there have been major problems with the car park, with repair work leading to 'car park full' signs often being posted outside simply because scores of empty spaces have been cordoned off.

(Image: Graham Young)

Expect mayhem if it's not sorted in time for Christmas, the German Market and the shutdown of Paradise Queensway.

Moreover, almost three years after reopening, some of the units have still not been let.

Saturday Kitchen chef Atul Kochhar has also pulled out a planned move into the centre.

But, although the Italian restaurant Strada has also gone (along with its sister restaurant at the ICC), it is now being replaced by Pinocchio Italian restaurant.

Grand Central

This new retail destination only opened in September 2015 at the same time that John Lewis opened above the revamped Birmingham New Street station.

But Jeff Bains, Steel and Jelly, Newsflow, Francesco Ristorante, Joe Dulucci’s and Cocomacs closed within two years citing “very high” rents, rates and service charges.

In March 2017, a further six units were empty and Jacques Vert closed in June, 2017.

There is currently a move to try to bring in more food destinations to make up for a lack of interest in retail.

(Image: Cocoa by Ali)

Newly-opened this month is Cocoa by Ali, which has been opened in the short-lived Francesa unit by former Great British Bake Off contestant Ali Imdad.

Hammerson, which purchased Grand Central from the city council in January 2016, said footfall was up.

“We are continually working to refresh our mix of shops and restaurants to ensure that shoppers can enjoy the very best retail, dining and leisure offer.”

There has also been a turnover of businesses in Link Street which provides shoppers and travellers moving through the area on foot with a means of getting to and from the Bullring.

(Image: Graham Young)

Bullring

Most units are let and Christian Louboutin, Gucci and Burberry boutiques recently opened inside the ever-evolving Selfridges.

The arrival of the brands – plus Fumo restaurant – has boosted the roll-call of exclusive premium brands and lines in-store at Selfridges to more than 200.

(Image: Graham Young)

Even though high profile companies like Bose have pulled out of the Bullring, the tendency has been for them to be replaced relatively quickly.

The Apple store quit in September 2016 to move to New Street and recently became the first company to be valued at one trillion dollars.

(Image: Nick Wilkinson)

Martineau Place

The shopping centre opposite House of Fraser used to be a hub of fashion shops and places to eat out.

It housing a large GAP, H&M, Claire’s Accessories, Pizza Hut and Starbucks.

GAP had already shut down its top floor long before it pulled out years ago to concentrate on its site next to the former Apple shop in the Bullring.

(Image: Graham Young)

Today, the centre feels distinctly different, with mainly cheap shops like Poundland, CEX, Deichmann and Bonmarche surrounding the outside.

On the other side of Bull Street, Priory Square Shopping Centre - home to the famous Oasis collection of outlets - feels as if it is being set adrift from the more expensive parts of town.

The Fort

Shops that have closed in recent years include a string of household names.

M&S closed in September 2015 followed by Topshop, Topman, Burton, Dorothy Perkins, Miss Selfridge and Warehouse, all owned by Arcadia group.

(Image: Tim Easthope)

Mothercare was also closed – to be replaced by Wilko in January 2016, which was followed a few months later by Primark in March 2016.

But JD Sports is currently replacing its currently outlet with one that will be five times larger.

Designer fashion retailer Tessuti is also moving in.