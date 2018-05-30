The video will start in 8 Cancel

Three Birmingham restaurants have been named among the “very best eating experiences in the UK.”

Michelin starred Adam’s, Purnell’s in the city centre as well as Simpsons were listed among the top 100 restaurants outside London as voted by SquareMeal.

The poll is based on the votes of SquareMeal guide readers and reviewers spread across regions of the UK.

Adam’s was named 40th best UK restaurant, Purnell’s was 65 and Simpsons was ranked 86th best restaurant outside London.

Our other Michelin starred eateries - Carters of Moseley and Peel’s Restaurant at Hampton Manor in nearby Solihul l which won its star in the 2017 guide published in 2016, did not make the SquareMeal list.

But Birmingham's overall representation in the list has dipped.

Simpsons was previously ranked 25th best UK restaurant, Purnells was at 51st. Adam’s had a very slight dip from being ranked 38th best last year.

World renowned Restaurant Sat Bains in Nottingham was named eighth best restaurant in the UK.

SquareMeal named Michelin starred Casamia in Bristol, the best restaurant outside London.

The harbourside family run restaurant recently launched a ticketing system for its tasting menu-only offering.

The SquareMeal guide posts up-to-date reviews of UK restaurants and bars, written by a team of independent critics with the aid of comments from thousands of restaurants

Here's what voters said about each of the Birmingham restaurants

Adam’s (40)

"This head-turning Brummie challenger is bang on the money"

“What a place! Food is top notch and the setting is lovely”, so writes a fan of this latest offering from Michelin-starred chef Adam Stokes (formerly at Glenapp Castle in Scotland). On offer is a choice of menus defined by clever, playful conceits and terse dish descriptions – from ‘guinea fowl, shiitake, smoked potato, braised leek’ to ‘halibut, asparagus, wild garlic, Jersey royal’.

Set lunches are “a good option for client meetings”, but whatever you choose, this head-turning Brummie challenger is bang on the money for a city with an ever-rising foodie profile.

Purnell’s (51)

“A brilliant and unusual dining experience”

Local boy Glynn Purnell’s flagship restaurant knows exactly how to satisfy its customers by offering a series of light-hearted menus full of kooky but highly convincing ideas.

The version entitled ‘Purnell’s journey’ might take you from ‘faux’ Black Canary potatoes with chorizo via monkfish masala with pickled carrots to white chocolate délice with Yorkshire rhubarb and meringue, while ’10 years in the making’ features the likes of ‘1,2,3,4,5... once I caught a fish alive!’ (tuna sashimi, Orkney scallop, black garlic, dashi, seaweed etc) or rump of Wiltshire lamb with smoked aubergine, capers and basil.

Diners who fancy some fun can also book for ‘Brummie tapas’ in Purnell’s ‘living room’, where the line-up runs from carpaccio of Herefordshire beef with braised octopus, bresaola, crème fraîche and sweet ‘n’ sour onions to a dessert involving blood orange, white chocolate and dried viola flowers.

Well-spaced tables and smart, neutral decor suit the business crowd as well as courting couples, while polished staff rarely fluff their lines. “A brilliant and unusual dining experience”, concludes one fan – and we concur.

Simpsons (86)

“Outstanding from the moment you walk in”

Occupying a handsome Georgian townhouse in leafy Edgbaston, this Michelin-starred thoroughbred is “outstanding from the moment you walk in” – with added clout provided by boutique bedrooms and a cookery school (renamed the Eureka Kitchen).

Overseen by chef director Luke Tipping, this venue delivers top-drawer modern food with real vision. Measured, thoughtful technique and a respect for the seasons underpin everything.

To conclude, a dessert involving white chocolate, gariguette strawberry sorbet and almond further emphasises Simpson’s pedigree.

A serious French-accented wine list adds gravitas, although staff bring some unaffected local charm to proceedings while making everyone “feel special”. Simpsons is a big shout for special occasions too.

What SquareMeal said about the restaurants

SquareMeal’s editor, Ben McCormack said: “Once again, SquareMeal’s UK Top 100 proves that we have a national dining scene that offers creativity and quality across every price point in every corner of the country.

City centres are bristling with the sort of foodie thrills you would find in Soho or Sydney. There has never been a better time to eat out in the UK.