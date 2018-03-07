The video will start in 8 Cancel

The world’s biggest Primark is opening in Birmingham!

There has been much excitement about the launch of the new store in the centre of Birmingham for some time.

But today bosses have announced it will actually be the largest ever Primark store on the planet!

The new store will feature five floors of fashion over 160,000 sq ft of retail space – making it quadruple the size of the current city store on New Street.

It’s taking over what was Pavilions Birmingham , which has been shrouded in hoardings for months as work goes on behind the scenes to transform the shopping centre.

There will be “recharge” seating areas for customers plus access to free wifi too as part of the contemporary shop fit.

And the epic new Primark is on target to open in December 2018 ready for Christmas shoppers.

“The new Primark in Birmingham will be the largest in the world, offering an even wider range of our amazing fashion at amazing prices, over five floors,” said a Primark spokesperson.

“We have a loyal customer base in Birmingham and are very excited to unveil the new store, which will be almost four times the size of our current city centre store.”

The store will feature the latest trends in women’s, men’s and children’s fashions including footwear, accessories as well as lingerie, beauty and homeware.

It will create almost 500 new jobs for the city.

The store will employ approximately 900 people in total, including 430 employees who will transfer from Primark’s New Street store.

Recruitment for the new jobs will begin in August.

There will be a cafe for employees designed to feel like a home away from home for staff with open spaces, a fully equipped kitchen area and bright décor.

This is one of many new developments transforming shopping in Birmingham.

