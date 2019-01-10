Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It may not seem that long since Birmingham's German Christmas Market packed up and left at Christmas 2018.

But some are already wondering when it's returning for 2019 so they can make arrangements to visit the city while it's on.

The annual attraction appears in Victoria Square and New Street every year, with dozens of stalls selling food, drink, gifts, decorations and other seasonal items.

The market is known as Frankfurt Christmas Market Birmingham by the city council.

That's because it was the organiser of the festive market in Birmingham's twin city of Frankfurt who first brought it here.

Most people simply refer to it as the German Market. So when is it coming back this year?

What are the 2019 dates for the German Market?

Market dates vary each year but it's generally here for five to six weeks and usually closes just before Christmas.

The 2018 dates were Thursday, November 15, to Sunday, December 23.

And the 2017 dates were Thursday, November 16 to Sunday, December 24.

Based on that pattern, we could expect the German Market dates for 2019 to be Thursday, November 14, to Sunday, December 22. But that hasn't been confirmed yet.

It did stay longer in 2016 when Birmingham was celebrating 50 years of twinning with Frankfurt. That year it ran until December 29.

We'll let you know once the city council has announced the dates for this year.

What are the opening times?

Birmingham's German Christmas Market is open from 10am to 9pm every day.

Weekends tend to be the busiest times - great if you enjoy a bustling atmosphere but it can get very crowded.

Weekdays are less hectic though it can get very busy in the middle of the day (from noon to 2pm when office workers go there in their lunch break).

It experiences a second busy spell after 5pm on weekday evenings, up until about 7.30pm, as people stop for a drink and a bite to eat on their way home from work in the city centre.

Where to stay - Best hotels near the German Market

Coming to Birmingham for a Christmas break so you can visit the German Market and other festive attractions?

There are a number of options for places to stay, including luxury hotels, budget hotels and apartments.

Take a look at our guide to best places to stay near the market.

Where to park near the German Market

Among the nearest car parks to the German Market are Town Hall Car Park (2 hours for £3), Navigation Street (2 hours for £3), Hill Street (2 hours for £3.40) and Grand Central (2 hours for £5).

It's also not far from New Street train station if you decide to leave the car at home.

Check out all the parking options here

How to get to the German Market?

If coming by train, it's easy to get to the German Market from Birmingham New Street station.

If you come out of the station down the big set of steps, turn right up Hill Street and you can walk up to Victoria Square in about five minutes.

Otherwise you can exit the station in the other direction by walking past Boots and around a corner by Greggs and coming out by the Midland Metro tram stop in Stephenson Street. Cross the road and go up Lower Temple Street and into New Street where you will see the market stalls. This is the easiest and most popular route.

If you take the escalators up from the station to the next level, you will be in the Grand Central shopping centre.

It has several exits along covered walkways - be sure to take the one to New Street, which heads outside down a ramp.

Once down the ramp, turn left and go up New Street where you will soon see the market stalls ahead. Walking that way along New Street will take you up into Victoria Square.

If you use a map app on your phone, put Victoria Square or Council House as your destination.

Travelling by coach to Birmingham Coach Station will leave you about a mile from the market, though close to the new site of the ice rink and big wheel.