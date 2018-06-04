The video will start in 8 Cancel

Birmingham Coffee Festival is brewing up a comeback.

Last summer more than 3,000 people poured through the doors at a two-day event celebrating the UK’s vibrant coffee culture boom among independent traders.

Birmingham ranks fourth highest in the UK as one of the leading 'coffee culture' cites .

This year, the festival is returning - with a difference.

It will be running for three days, including a trade day, and up to double the number of people are expected to enjoy the aromas and tastes produced by artisan roasters.

The event at the Custard Factory in Digbeth will be the first major public event since the venue’s major revamp under new ownership.

Dudley internet entrepreneur Joshua Burchell and coffee blender business partner Tom McCormack have lined up more than 40 exhibitors, demonstration by world class baristas, musicians and tasting competitions for the city’s Creative Quarter bash in Gibb Street on Friday, June 8, Saturday, June 9 and Sunday, June 10.

Other attractions to tempt the taste buds will include gourmet street food, coffee cocktails and trendy alternatives to the usual wide variety of caffeine choices.

Joshua, who runs JMB Global, said: "With the building work that’s been done in the Custard Factory courtyard, there's a huge display area now available to us in what’s a relevant and exciting, historic setting.

"The festival is all about showcasing the humble bean and to provide a platform for traders to show off their diverse range of coffees, cakes, breads, front of house, coffee machines and alternative beverages.

"Spiced turmeric latte, exotic chocolate drinks and teas along with special treats for vegans will also feature alongside speciality coffee brews from all over the world."

Tom, who runs Cole & Mac Coffee Roasters and last month opened the Blends Coffee House in Stourbridge, said: "From independent coffee houses and specialty roasters, to companies that are expanding across the UK, we’re all coming together to celebrate the gift that is the coffee bean.

"Coffee traders serving the so-called hipster culture are generally fiercely independent and they’ll all bring something uniquely taste-defining to the festival.

"Beans will be on sale and other foodstuffs, but no one will be allowed to actually sell coffee drinks, so for the price of a ticket you could load out with caffeine samples all day.

“For 25 to 35 year olds there has been a steady shift from bar culture into the coffee social scene – it’s the new thing to do. Find the latest coffee house and check it out.

"Last year we had people turn up from Bristol, Oxford and even Paris and we’re expecting to draw visitors again from well outside the city.

"My own coffee house experience in Stourbridge is proof that demand is growing and within just a few weeks have had to take on extra staff to meet demand."

Sponsors of the Birmingham Coffee Festival include Alpro, La Marzocco and Java Lounge.

Other partners are 200 Degrees Coffee, speciality roasters Iron & Fire and BWT Water.

Hot food will be on offer from Paneer Wraps, The Greek Outdoors, 63 Islands (Caribbean) and Morridge.

Tickets are £6 at birminghamcoffeefestival.com and £8 on the door.

All musicians taking part will be busking and money raised will be donated to The Black Country Kitchen, a voluntary organisation that helps provide hot meals for the homeless and needy.