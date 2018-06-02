The video will start in 8 Cancel

Revered Birmingham steak specialist Fiesta del Asado is to open a second site in the city.

The company’s first restaurant at 229 Hagley Road in Edgbaston already offers diners a fiery Argentinian barbecue-style dining experience washed down with malbec without them having to fly all the way to Buenos Aires.

That's why its motto is 'Where taste buds Tango'.

Now a second restaurant is on its way with the company announcing on Twitter: “We can’t wait to unwrap Fiesta Del Asado Shirley in a few months!”

The beef specialist is taking over a former M&S Foodhall on the Stratford Road at the point where Shirley is still closer to Hall Green than Monkspath

The site has an above average amount of car parking available, especially for evening trade.

Interestingly, it is on the opposite side of the road to the giant Parkgate retail development which was sold for £16 million in November, 2016.

Here, chain restaurants include Pizza Express, Prezzo, Wetherspoon’s The Pump House and the Desco Lounge, run by Bristol-based Lounges

Fiesta del Asado will bring a more independent feel to the Solihull side of the road because it is part of Birmingham's own Lasan Group.

The empire also includes the parent Indian restaurant Lasan in the Jewellery Quarter and the streetfood-style Raja Monkey in Hall Green.

Last month Lasan opened the New York-style restaurant Jailbird at the Victoria Square end of Colmore Row in place of its previous Nosh & Quaff format.

The company's willingness to keep moving on was illustrated by the January closure of Izza Pizza in Selfridges less than a year after opening.

No Fiesta del Asado spokesman was available today for further comment about the expansion into Shirley.

The night Austrian-American Arnie went Argentinian - in Brum!

Last September, 70-year-old Hollywood legend Arnold Schwarzenegger was licking his lips after trying the Argentinian-style meat himself during a private dinner at Fleet Street Kitchen, where the top of Fleet Street meets Summer Row.

The 26 special guests had spent up to £1,900 to dine with the bodybuilder turned Terminator star to help to raise money for St Basil’s homeless charity.

The guest chef that night was Aktar Islam who borrowed the kitchen to cook the Austrian Oak some Argentinian-style steaks.

Aktar then announced in October 2017 that he was quitting the Lasan Group , Fiesta Del Asado’s parent company.

He has recently opened his own restaurant Opheem on the opposite corner of Fleet Street in place of the short-lived M Club, whose operators were also present on the night action hero Arnie came to town ready for a major presentation for fans at the Hilton Metropole next to the NEC

The Mail was present while the Predator movie star tucked into his steaks alongside fans paying for privilege.

We weren’t allowed to film him eating, but afterwards he made a short speech thanking Aktar for a “fantastic” meal as you can see on our video.

What does Asado mean?

Fiesta del Asado's steaks are all from naturally-reared, grass fed cattle and the beef is dry cured for 28 days.

The company website says “Asado is a broad Spanish term not only for a range of barbecue techniques, but also describes the social event of having or attending a barbecue.

“Food is placed on grills and lowered over the embers of special applewood chips where it acquires its distinct smoked taste by absorbing the aromas and sealing in the flavours.

“Asado dishes are typically no-nonsense, rustic and honest, yet colourful and fiery – you could say the culinary equivalent of the Argentine Tango!

“Entertaining family and friends at mealtimes is essentially how Asado dining culture emerged in Argentina and, the life-affirming feelings of togetherness it creates is why it has become so popular around the world.”

What are Fiesta del Asado's prices like?

All steaks are dusted with a house dry rub and served with fresh chimichurri, a tangy Argentinian relish typically made with green herbs, garlic and vinegar.

A 10oz sirloin steak is £21.49 at the Edgbaston restaurant, or it’s £23.89 for a 12oz ribeye.

The restaurant’s largest steak, billed as being ideal for two, is the 40oz Bife de costilla, which costs £55.99.

A grilled rack of lamb is £19.89.

Sides are from £1.99 to £3.25.

Before the last World Cup in 2014 staff dressed up in Argentina shirts to cheer their team on at the Brazil tournament.

They will be hoping that Lionel Messi and co can outperform the country's expectations this time around when the 2018 Russia World Cup kicks off on June 14.

For more information about Fiesta del Asado visit the website here