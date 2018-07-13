Administrators are to close a further 80 Poundworld stores, resulting in 1,024 job losses at the collapsed discount retailer.
Deloitte, which is overseeing the process, has struggled to sell the business as a whole but said the latest raft of closures will not affect a potential deal for the remaining business.
The administrator said discussions with interested parties are ongoing and "will continue to progress" over the coming days.
The 80 stores will all close over the weekend of July 20-22.
It will leave Poundworld with just 230 open branches.
Here is a full list of the locations to be closed and the number of staff to be made redundant at each site:
Aberdeen 14
Banbury (Castle Quay Shopping Centre) 16
Banbury (Banbury Cross Retail Park) 13
Bexleyheath 17
Birkenhead 8
Blackburn 13
Bloxwich 13
Blyth Bargain Buys 9
Bolton 7
Bolton Breightmet 15
Bootle 11
Bradford (Forster Square) 23
Bradford (Darley Street) 24
Bristol (Avon Meads) 12
Bristol (Channons Hill Retail Park) 14
Bude 6
Burton Upon Trent 10
Canterbury 15
Cardiff 14
Chelmsford 16
Chester 14
Corby 13
Coventry (Gallagher Retail Park) 20
Coventry (Lower Precinct) 14
Cramlington 15
Dagenham 8
Darlington 13
Dewsbury 7
Fleet 8
Fulham 13
Gateshead 14
Glasgow 12
Gloucester 15
Greenock 12
Grimsby 10
Harlow 14
Harrogate 17
Havant 9
Hinckley 10
Huddersfield (New Street) 11
Huddersfield (Piazza Centre) 6
Inverness 12
Jarrow 10
Kings Lynn 26
Kirkby 6
Leeds Crown Point 11
Leeds Kirkgate 13
Leeds Kirkstall Rd 12
Leicester 11
Leicester Bargain Buys 7
Liverpool 15
Livingston 16
Llanelli 13
Llantrissant 11
London Archway 17
Manchester 11
Merry Hill 15
Merthyr Tydfil 13
Middlesbrough 12
Northampton 13
Norwich 10
Nottingham 16
Portsmouth 18
Rotherham 15
Seacroft (Leeds) 10
Selby 7
Sheffield 12
Shepherds Bush 19
Shrewsbury (Meole Brace Retail Park) 18
Shrewsbury (Pride Hill Shopping Centre) 10
Slough 12
South Shields 12
Southport 7
St Albans 16
Stocksbridge 10
Sunderland 17
Sutton 10
Swinton 7
Watford 12
Wood Green 17
TOTAL 1,024