The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Administrators are to close a further 80 Poundworld stores, resulting in 1,024 job losses at the collapsed discount retailer.

Deloitte, which is overseeing the process, has struggled to sell the business as a whole but said the latest raft of closures will not affect a potential deal for the remaining business.

The administrator said discussions with interested parties are ongoing and "will continue to progress" over the coming days.

The 80 stores will all close over the weekend of July 20-22.

It will leave Poundworld with just 230 open branches.

(Image: Anna Gowthorpe/PA Wire)

Here is a full list of the locations to be closed and the number of staff to be made redundant at each site:

Aberdeen 14

Banbury (Castle Quay Shopping Centre) 16

Banbury (Banbury Cross Retail Park) 13

Bexleyheath 17

Birkenhead 8

Blackburn 13

Bloxwich 13

Blyth Bargain Buys 9

Bolton 7

Bolton Breightmet 15

Bootle 11

Bradford (Forster Square) 23

Bradford (Darley Street) 24

Bristol (Avon Meads) 12

Bristol (Channons Hill Retail Park) 14

Bude 6

Burton Upon Trent 10

Canterbury 15

Cardiff 14

Chelmsford 16

Chester 14

Corby 13

Coventry (Gallagher Retail Park) 20

Coventry (Lower Precinct) 14

Cramlington 15

Dagenham 8

Darlington 13

Dewsbury 7

Fleet 8

Fulham 13

Gateshead 14

Glasgow 12

Gloucester 15

Greenock 12

Grimsby 10

Harlow 14

Harrogate 17

Havant 9

Hinckley 10

Huddersfield (New Street) 11

Huddersfield (Piazza Centre) 6

Inverness 12

Jarrow 10

Kings Lynn 26

Kirkby 6

Leeds Crown Point 11

Leeds Kirkgate 13

Leeds Kirkstall Rd 12

Leicester 11

Leicester Bargain Buys 7

Liverpool 15

Livingston 16

Llanelli 13

Llantrissant 11

London Archway 17

Manchester 11

Merry Hill 15

Merthyr Tydfil 13

Middlesbrough 12

Northampton 13

Norwich 10

Nottingham 16

Portsmouth 18

Rotherham 15

Seacroft (Leeds) 10

Selby 7

Sheffield 12

Shepherds Bush 19

Shrewsbury (Meole Brace Retail Park) 18

Shrewsbury (Pride Hill Shopping Centre) 10

Slough 12

South Shields 12

Southport 7

St Albans 16

Stocksbridge 10

Sunderland 17

Sutton 10

Swinton 7

Watford 12

Wood Green 17

TOTAL 1,024