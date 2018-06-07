The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Birmingham craft beer pub was hailed a success as plans to expand into a larger premises nearby were approved.

The Widlcat Tap has been selling real ales five nights a week from a small premises in Pershore Road, Stirchley since spring 2016.

But has grown its customer base to the extent that it has outgrown the tiny shop unit at number 1466.

Now Birmingham’s planning committee has given the green light for it to move into a much bigger former balti restaurant unit along the road at number 1381-1383.

The restaurant unit has been empty for seven years.

Planning committee member Coun Lou Robson (Lab, Hall Green North) said: “This is a local independent business. It is a real asset to Stirchley.”

She added that doing up the derelict restaurant would improve the street scene.

And Coun Gareth Moore (Cons, Erdington) described it as a local business success and applauded the decision to expand in the same area.

“This is very, very good,” he added.

Tweeting after the planning application was submitted in April the pub said: "So. The Wildcat is MOVING! Subject to planning, and a few other bits, the current bar will close in June or thereabouts, and reopen just up the road later in the summer.

"Twice as many seats, five cask lines, 8-10 kegs, more wine and spirits. Maybe even a toastie if you're lucky."

According to a report to the planning committee a bar will be added to the old restaurant and what was a cooking area will be transformed into a cold storage area for the ales.

It is primarily a pub and only cold food would be served.

It has permission to open from noon to 11pm daily, but in practice opens at 5pm on weekdays. The current venue is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

There will be new sign above the shop.

The pub has received rave reviews on website Tripadvisor with an average 4.5 rating out of 5.

One customer has commented: "Living locally and having passed it many times I decided to visit. What a gem!! Being a fan of real ales this is a wonderful place to visit. Am proud to support a local business!