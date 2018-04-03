The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new independent deli is opening in Moseley.

All Greek Deli and cafe will open on St Mary’s Row this summer. The new owners already run the successful All Greek deli on Stephenson Street.

Brummies in Moseley will soon be able to enjoy the same authentic dishes available at the city centre branch.

All Greek specialise in homemade pies prepared on the premises, cooked in a pan with fillings like cheese and spinach. Other Greek dishes include spanakopita pastries, salads and desserts including baklava.

(Image: Graham Young)

The new All Greek on St Mary’s Row, across the road from the Italian deli Sapori de Sole, will be much bigger than the current city centre premises.

Co-owner Larisa Konstantinidou said: “We’re looking forward to bringing the flavours of Greece to Moseley. We wanted to expand for a while and knew Moseley was perfect. It’s very supportive to independents and has a fantastic food and drink scene.

(Image: Graham Young)

“We are looking at a summer opening date."

Larisa and her family opened All Greek deli in Stephenson Street in the city centre in 2013.

Larisa said: "There is a strong Greek community here in Birmingham and we were surprised that there was nothing like this already.

"Moseley has a lot of places serving foods around the world but nothing Greek so we hope we fit in well."

Moseley has had several new openings in recent years. Starfish opened in Woodbridge Road and Deli Sapori di Sole opened in St Mary’s Row last year.

This month the suburb will welcom e Sorrento Lounge which opens in the former Prezzo and Little Blackwood .