Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham brewery Davenports says it expects to open its planned bar in a former Moseley bank early next year and has revealed its new name.

The craft beer bar, restaurant and ten-bedroom hotel is due to launch in February in the former HSBC branch which closed in 2015.

Staff are now on site fitting out the complex in Alcester Road.

Originally set to be called 'Dares' after the relaunched beer brand, the name has been changed to 'The Counting House' as a nod to the building's former use as a bank.

In early 2016, the company announced plans to open new bars in both the Jewellery Quarter and Moseley - heralded at the time as the first new bar launches by the group in more than 30 years.

Both projects received the green light from the city council in 2016 but the company said last year it had been hit by delays during the planning and licensing process and it was hopeful of opening both during 2017.

But in April this year, we reported it had abandoned plans to launch in the former Jewellery Quarter police station after suffering from "protracted complexities" in its investment combined with wanting to concentrate efforts on a site that the firm felt had the greatest potential.

The brewery was founded in Birmingham in 1829 and is now based in Smethwick.

In late 2016, it revamped and relaunched a historic Birmingham pub, City Tavern off Broad Street, as The Bulls Head.

Dares was a beer founded in the 1920s which was resurrected a couple of years ago by Davenports.

The group has previously said it is also looking for a brewery tap house site in the city.