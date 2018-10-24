The video will start in 8 Cancel

The owners of restaurant chain Gourmet Burger Kitchen, which has three branches in Birmingham said it could close sites following a restructuring plan.

Owners Famous Brands has appointed accountants Grant Thornton to initiate a company voluntary arrangement - an insolvency procedure struggling firms use to ditch under performing sites.

The company, which acquired the GBK brand in 2016 for £120 million, has launched a restructuring plan that could see sites close across the UK.

It has 80 stores and employs 2,000 people. Three of those stores are in Birmingham - one in Brindleyplace , one in the Mailbox and a third at Resorts World at the NEC.

The company is the latest to make huge changes to its business as a result of tough trading. Rival chain Byron, which has a branch in New Street, closed 16 restaurants around the UK following its Company Voluntary Agreement (CVA) in January 2018.

It is the latest burger chain to be faced with store closures. Handmade Burger Company closed its Grand Central branch in Birmingham after difficulties in 2017.

It was founded with a single restaurant by brothers Chris, Richard and Matthew Sargeant in Brindleyplace in 2006 and grew into a national chain with almost 30 venues.

But it collapsed with sister company The Sargeant Partnership into administration in July, resulting in the closure of nine restaurants and the eventual sale of the business for more than £1.4 million a few weeks later.

Other chains closing branches in Birmingham have included Strada and steak restaurant chain CAU .

