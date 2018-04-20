Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The sun is out and UK supermarkets are stocking their shelves with the latest beer, cider and alcohol offers.

The launch of a £15 Strongbow Dark Fruits keg in Tesco has been a hit with shoppers and the mini five-litre beer and cider kegs are becoming a staple of the UK summer.

Supermarkets regularly stock kegs during the summer months but prices can change quickly and stock often runs out when big discounts are introduced.

We have scoured the shelves for the best deals on beer and cider kegs in UK supermarkets and in online stores.

Strongbow Dark Fruits Keg - £15

Strongbow Dark Fruit cider is now available in keg form. Tesco is selling a five litre Dark Fruit keg for £15 - that's a little under nine pints in total and £1 cheaper than the same keg in Asda.

The keg needs to be chilled for ten hours before opening and drunk within 30 days of opening.

Tesco also has the original Strongbow five litre keg on sale for £13 in store and online.

Budweiser Budvar Keg - £15

Premium Czech lager Budvar, not to be confused with American Budweiser, is on sale in Tesco for £15 for five litres. That works out at under £2 per pint.

The 5% lager needs to be chilled for ten hours before opening.

Sainsbury's also has Budvar for £16.

Heineken Keg - £15

According to deals website HotUKDeals Tesco is selling five-litre kegs of Heineken for just £9.75. The offer is not available online but several users of the website have spotted them in store.

If you are not near to a Tesco, or the offer is sold out, the five-litre keg of Heineken are on sale in Sainsbury's for £15.

Desperados Keg

Beer infused with tequila, Desperados is a summer staple across the UK and is now available in keg form from Morrisons. Kegs are priced at £18 and are available in store only as of this year.

No other supermarket stocks Desperados kegs but you can get it from Amazon for a hefty £41.49.

Warsteiner keg - £18.54

The top beer in the German brewer's lineup is on sale in Tesco but you can order it online at Amazon for just £18.54 for a five-litre keg.

The beer is described as mild and hoppy and is listed as 4.8%.