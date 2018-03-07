The video will start in 8 Cancel

LEGOLAND Birmingham has revealed it is creating a city centre attraction of iconic landmarks made entirely out of LEGO.

The Library of Birmingham, Spaghetti Junction, The Cube, New Street Station and the BT Tower are the first five regional landmarks to feature in the attraction’s MINILAND.

The new LEGOLAND Discovery Centre is due to open in Brindleyplace this summer.

It will feature 10 themed LEGO play zones, a Build and Test area, a 4D cinema and themed rides at the 58,900 square-foot centre.

MINILAND is an exciting addition which will boast more than 1.5 million bricks, glowing towers, lighting effects, animations, working LEGO traffic lights, vehicles and roadworks.

The LEGO BT Tower itself will stand at 1.73m tall, the highest model to feature in the MINILAND and will compromise of 4,700 individual elements, whilst the Library’s symbolic circles will be fashioned from customary LEGO car tyres.

Over 6,800 man-hours will be ploughed into the design and construction of the MINILAND complex over the forthcoming months, utilizing the existing collection of official LEGO bricks, colour-ways and elements only.

The creative geniuses behind the builds are working to a set of meticulously detailed and confidential designs from photographs and CAD drawings as there are obviously no manuals available for a project like this.

Bosses are hoping the landmark models will be finished in a matter of weeks.

They will then be transported up to site at Arena Birmingham ready for the awaiting population of over 2,500 Minifigures to move in to their new home!

Amy Langham, general manager of LEGOLAND Discovery Centre, said: “The 45 landmarks that will make up our MINILAND have been selected as the best representation of our region.

“Enormous care has gone in to this behind the scenes to ensure that the end result will resonate and connect with all of our visitors.

“The models under construction are incredible and so clever.

“When they are all in situ at the centre it really will be a Birmingham MINILAND spectacle.”

Work began on the £7 million centre , which has been designed from a child’s perspective, in September 2017.

The colourful décor of the attraction will run from the entrance right through to the coffee shop and party rooms.

LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Birmingham is set to open to the general public this summer.

Advanced tickets are now on sale here