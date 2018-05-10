Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s famous for being a 1,000-year-old manor house, with its resident ghost and beautiful gardens, but nowadays Hellens is also gaining in renown as a centre for music-making of the highest quality.

Credit for the vision goes to Adam Munthe, owner of this venue in Much Marcle, just southeast of the Malvern Hills, and grandson of Axel Munthe, author of the 20th-century classic The Story of San Michele, set in Capri, and descriptive of a different kind of idyllic landscape.

Adam’s vision encompasses concerts given by top-ranking musicians, who also preside over masterclasses with students from our national conservatoires, and extending to outreach work with local schools.

He is emphatic about the success of how his vision has been realised.

“Our sense, starting out, was that if we knew our blueprint, had defined our objectives, had found ‘the best’, brought it in locally without pretension and humbug, and presented it simply and without affectation - from the heart so to speak – we could create and give something special.

“I think that there was a genuine need for something of this nature, and our comparative success proves it. Argentina now wants to export the concept to South America!”

So Hellensmusic is more than just a country-house enterprise, and Adam tells me about the educational element.

“As you kindly suggest we present Hellensmusic as a creative response to the needs and hopes of an underfunded yet aspirational corner of the West Midlands. More than a country house enterprise we see ourselves as the fortunate custodians of a small piece of English heritage astonishingly suitable to a project like Hellensmusic.

“We dreamt that bringing reasonably ego-free geniuses, the best students from music colleges in the UK and beyond, and our local primary and secondary schools into contact with each other, might create benefit all round, and not least to audiences!

“Our intention is never to grow too big for our boots... to remain a small, tightly-knit group of passionate professionals, committed servants to the larger community, meeting for a busy few days to bring creative ideas, the best teaching skills and the greatest listening and learning opportunities to those who take the risk to come!’’

How do Adam and his colleagues decide upon themes for each year?

“Our two artistic directors, Christian Blackshaw and Máté Szücs, discuss together, and with the team at Hellens, what work to explore depending upon their changing preoccupations, local school aspirations, and our audiences, of course.

‘‘Each year now we bring in an additional musician to change the context. In previous years a singer and a great double bass player, this year the clarinettist Matthew Hunt, and their views refresh the general consensus and keep us on our toes.”

Matthew Hunt joins Hellens’ regular core of string-players drawn from some of Europe’s greatest orchestras, and he will feature in a programme of Tchaikovsky and Brahms in Hellens’ Great Barn on May 18, followed the next evening by an eclectic mix of music ranging from Mozart, through Mahler, to Prokofiev. And as if that weren’t enough, he and the players then decamp literally down the road for a late-night jam session at the Walwyn Arms on the Much Marcle crossroads.

Hellensmusic begins with a “From Bach to Piazzolla” concert in St Bartholomew’s Church on May 16, centring on the evocative Argentinian bandoneon, its accordion-like sounds so crucial to Argentinian tango. Next evening the church is the venue for Christian Blackshaw’s eagerly-awaited annual piano recital, this year bringing sonatas by Mozart, Beethoven and Schubert.

The festival ends on Sunday, May 20 with two concerts (11.30am and 3pm) that are the culmination of Hellensmusic’s celebrated Masterclass Programme, which invites students from various music colleges in Britain to come to Hellens for a week of lessons with the festival’s artists.

This year, for the first time, students from the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, the Royal Northern College of Music, the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, the Royal College of Music and the Royal Academy of Music will perform in concert with their tutors.

Adam continues to enthuse about Hellensmusic and all it stands for.

“We’re attempting to get away from traditional attitudes to concert-going – smart people, champagne hampers, frilly shirts, and that sense of comfortable superiority and money that has characterised ‘classical’ music summer venues. Teachers and students live, work, eat, practise and play together. Hierarchy, genuinely, isn’t there. So the young are visibly acquiring freedom and confidence from their elders.

“We, I, want Hellens to be truly for everybody, as inexpensive as we can make it, as joyous, with that intimate, friendly sense that music is for each and every soul; that it grows the spirit, that it can give comfort, wonder, joy, to every one of us willing to learn… to listen, to take in… and to acquire that capacity to genuinely hear!

“And we’re trying to include untypically ‘classical’ music too! Piazzolla on the Bandoneon with Bach and Frescobaldi in the church; Klezmer, Folk, Jazz, Bartok, Dvorák, sweet etceteras, in the pub on Saturday night – to bring doubters, conditioned thinkers to perhaps change their minds.

“Professional musicians and masterclass students play together for the first time this year in our Sunday concerts, and if you haven’t participated in our late-night improvisation sessions, with nervous young classical musicians abandoning their principles, conditioning, music scores, to develop spontaneity, freedom, greater simplicity, then you really have to join us!”