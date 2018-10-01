Get Weekly Politics updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The West Midlands is on the 'cusp of great things', the Mayor has told the Conservative Party Conference today (Sunday).

And it 'truly is our time' to take advantage of the unique situation the region finds itself in, he said.

This will be the first Conservative Party Conference to be held in the West Midlands since the Mayor was elected a little over 18 months ago.

Speaking on the opening day of the four-day conference at the ICC in Birmingham, Mayor Andy Street also championed a 'new way of doing politics' which involves 'working with businesses, charities, and other parties'.

To huge rounds of applause, the former managing director of John Lewis told a packed conference hall of some of the exciting changes that had been happening during his time in charge.

"In the last few years, we have started to turn things around," he said.

"The West Midlands had the biggest increase in jobs last year, more start-ups than anywhere else outside London, and we are the only region in the country with a trade surplus with China.

"So how have we done it? We have firstly focused on our strengths. Those industries where we really are the best in the world.

"Autonomous vehicles are being tested in Birmingham, electric taxis manufactured in Coventry, and Range Rovers are sold around the globe.

"Beyond engineering, our doctors and scientists in the West Midlands are focused on the race against diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer’s.

"We are world leaders at getting new drugs from test-tubes into the hands of GPs as quickly and safely as possible. We have a thriving creative and media scene, led by the youngest, most diverse population in Europe.

"We’re hoping that Channel 4 will see our talent and creativity, and join us in Birmingham to shape the future of broadcasting together."

During his speech, the Mayor addressed some of the challenges still facing the area, such as youth unemployment, rough sleeping, mental health problems and loneliness for older people.

He urged his party to 'step up and tackle' such issues if they are to 'truly be a party for everybody'.

He also revealed that the West Midlands will receive £20 million in government money to create the UK's first ever 'Future Mobility Area', trialling such things as mobility as a service, car sharing and electric bikes.

The big issue at this year's party conference will undoubtedly be Brexit, with Mrs May's Chequers plan currently in the spotlight following the recent EU summit.

Mr Street gave his full backing to the Prime Minister, pitching for more of the powers taken back from Brussells to be devolved to the regions, rather than just handed back to central government.

"I want those powers coming back from Brussels to the West Midlands, not to Whitehall," he said.

"For our country to thrive we need our great cities and regions to be set free. With bold new ideas, courage in the face of adversity, committed leadership, and a vision for our great country, we can deliver for everyone."

Street also touched on some of the region's most recent successes, such its winning of the 5G bid, while thanking members of the government for their help with projects such as the Midlands Metro Hospital, the Commonwealth Games and HS2, which he has backed heavily.

And the Mayor reserved special praise for Prime Minister Theresa May, who he referred to as an 'honorary West Midlander'.

"And of course. Someone I refer to as an Honorary West Midlander, indeed she even has her own seat at the Sedgley Conservative Club, she has visited so often. Somebody who reflects the spirit of hard work, getting on with the job and delivering.

"Ladies and gentlemen, I’m talking of course about our leader, our Prime Minister, Theresa May."

Concluding his speech, Mr Street spoke about the new, more modern 'urban conservatism' which he feels brings people of all walks of life together to tackle some of society's biggest problems.

It is this new approach, he believes, that will see the Conservatives win the next general election.

"Ladies and gentlemen, I’ve described what the West Midlands was, what it’s become and can be," he said.

"When I stood to be Mayor, I was often called the ‘man with a plan’. We were given a chance, against the odds, to show what Conservative leadership in urban Britain could do – and we’re getting on with it.

"We are: the party of hard work; the party for every community; the party of local people making their own decisions; the party committed to the Midlands and the north; the party that is driven by results.

"This is Urban Conservatism, and this is what will win us the next General Election.

"This week, the country is looking to us at a turning point in our history. For our country to thrive we need our great cities and regions to be set free. With bold new ideas, courage in the face of adversity, committed leadership, and a vision for our great country, we can deliver for everyone.

"Ladies and gentlemen, the West Midlands is on the cusp of great things. I believe it is truly our time."