The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Some councils in the West Midlands are spending up to three times more on tackling obesity than encouraging people to take exercise.

Analysis of councils’ budget on public health shows that spending by Walsall Council on countering obesity in the financial year 2016/17 was an estimated £1.3m.

Of the total, £1.1m went for adults while £251,000 for tackling obesity in children.

In order to reduce obesity, councils promote healthier food and drink choices or provide weight loss services.

During the same financial year, Walsall council spent £167,000 on reducing inactivity and increasing physical activity among adults and £230,000 among children.

Spending on countering obesity has also decreased from £1.9m in the financial year 2013/14, while spending on physical activity increased from £21,000.

Solihull, Sandwell and Dudley saw the second local bigger gap with spending on tackling obesity two times higher than spending on physical activity.

In Wolverhampton the gap is smaller, £594,000 for countering obesity against £398,000 on promoting physical activity.

On contrary, Birmingham council spent more on promoting physical activity, £4.5m than on tackling obesity at £4.3m.

According to the latest health survey for England, 67 per cent of adults are overweight, or obese and 30 per cent are inactive, which means they don’t meet the government guidelines for 150 minutes of moderate intensity physical activity a week and strength activities on at least two days a week.

Councils have had responsibility for public health since April 2013, when the Government transferred it to them from the NHS.

Overall, in the financial year 2016/17, councils’ spending on tackling obesity was an estimated £99m across the UK country while spending on promoting physical activity was an estimated £86m.

According to Local Government Association (LGA), councils are doing everything they can to curb obesity at a local level and will have spent hundreds of millions of pounds tackling obesity since they took over responsibility for public health.

The cuts to public health budgets by the government will make this task harder.

LGA said that while councils are running fantastic schemes which are helping children stay healthy, and working with schools and business on a range of physical activity and healthy eating projects, they could do so much more with the right resources.

According to LGA, councils’ public health budgets are being cut by £531m between 2016/17 and 2020/21.

This amounts to a reduction of almost 10 per cent.

Reductions in public health funding have already led to councils having to take difficult decisions such as closing obesity clinics and cutting services such as smoking cessation and breastfeeding support.

It warns further services will be under threat of being reduced or stopped, unless government reinstates the funding.