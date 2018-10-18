Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The number of violent crimes in the West Midlands has shot up by a fifth in the past 12 months, new police figures show.

West Midlands Police recorded 61,124 violent crimes in a year. That's 167 violent crimes a day.

It's an increase from the figure of 50,699 violent crimes a year previously.

And it means violent crime in the area served by West Midlands Police, including Birmingham, Coventry and the Black Country, is up by 20 per cent.

At the same time, the total number of offences, including violent crime, was up by 10 per cent.

Labour said the figures showed the effect of Government cuts on the police service.

Jack Dromey, Labour MP for Birmingham Erdington, said: "These shocking crime statistics bring home, yet again, how the Government’s cuts to the Police Service are putting the public in danger.

"After cuts which have seen over 2,000 Police Officers lost in the West Midlands since 2010, we have seen crime continue to soar by 10%."

Andy Street, the Conservative mayor of the West Midlands, has also called on the Government to end cuts to police services.

BirminghamLive understands the mayor has been lobbying Chancellor Philip Hammond to look at police funding as part of the Chancellor's Budget statement, due later this month.

West Midlands Police recorded 28,664 cases of violence with injury and 21,127 cases of violence without injury over 12 months.

There were 11,258 cases of stalking or harassment.

West Midlands Police also recorded 6,508 sexual offences over 12 months.

Policing Minister Nick Hurd said: "This government is determined to tackle all types of crime - and although the chance of being a victim remains low, we are taking decisive action in a number of areas.

"To combat serious violence our strategy addresses the root causes of crime with a focus on early intervention and we have announced a new £200m Youth Endowment Fund to support young people at risk of involvement in crime.

"On top of this, we are consulting on a public health approach to serious violence and giving police extra powers to tackle knife crime through our Offensive Weapons Bill.

"We also recognise the demand on police, which is why the Home Secretary has said he will prioritise police funding in the Spending Review."

Home Secretary Sajid Javid revealed last month that he was ambushed by senior police officers - including his brother - who complained about cuts to police funding.

They “cornered” him at a police conference and offered a “no-holds-barred” account of what is happening on the streets of Britain.

Mr Javid made the comments in an interview with BirminghamLive. He said: “When it comes to West Midlands Police force, I get a bit of insight from my own brother, who is a chief superintendent in the force.

“In fact recently I went to Coventry for the annual conference of the superintendents’ association. My brother was there, and at the end of my speech he cornered me with about five other chief superintendents and they gave me a real no holds-barred view of what’s going on on the street.

“There are lots of good things, but resources are an issue.”