A day centre which has been under-threat for more than two years will now definitely close after council bosses delivered the final nail in its coffin.

Around 27 out of the 45 people still visiting The Fairway day centre in Kings Norton are still undecided about which alternative services to go to.

Yet this week Birmingham City Council's cabinet made a final decision to close the venue having admitted failings in the way the situation has been handled.

Chiefs were branded a 'disgrace' by one Fairway visitor as campaigners who have fought to save it filed out of the meeting room.

It was first earmarked for closure in 2016 as part of £700,000 budget cuts to day services.

But service users have remained in limbo ever since while further talks have taken place about finding them other places to go to.

The centre visitors have also held a protest outside the council house to save the venue.

Deputy Conservative group leader Cllr Debbie Clancy (Longbridge and West Heath) said: "The message which comes out from this is that some service users literally feel abandoned.

"They feel there has been inadequate narrative between the council and service users."

The centre is costing the council £25,000 for every month it remains open while repairing it to a 'basic' standard would result in another £400,000 bill on top of extra investment to refurbish it.

It is money the council simply does no have, argued health and social care chief Cllr Paulette Hamilton (Lab, Holyhead).

She said: "The bottom line is the building is not fit for purpose.

"It is very costly to run, it does not meet the needs for today's standards and what we want.

"It is a very difficult decision to make but we have to meet our budget obligations.

"The fact is the building had to close."

Addressing the criticisms over talks which had taken place between service users and council officers Cllr Hamilton added: "I don't feel the narrative was inadequate.

"I feel we have tried to be forthright and upfront but unfortunately when you are in the middle of a campaign you are not going to hear what you don't want to hear. We have tried to work with service users."

While council leader Ian Ward (Lab, Shard End) said: "It is very easy to focus on buildings but what's important is the service, and we can do better.

"I hope in the future users and families come to realise we are delivering a better service."