The Pavilion driving test centre in Birmingham has the worst pass rate for first-time test-takers outside of London.

Official data shows a total of 299 people took their practical test for the first time at the Pavilion centre in 2017/18.

Only 91 of those were successful - a pass rate of just 30.4 per cent.

None of the 299 candidates managed to pass with zero faults.

Only one test centre in the whole of Britain had a worse record.

That was the Erith test centre in East London, where 28.0 per cent of first-time candidates managed to pass.

The national average was 46.7 per cent - and none of Birmingham’s test centres managed to hit that mark.

In South Yardley, just 31.5 per cent of first-timers managed to pass their practical test in 2017/18.

In Cocks Moors Woods it was 36.7 per cent, in Wyndley 36.9 per cent, in Kingstanding it was 37.2 per cent, in Garretts Green 40.6 per cent, in Sutton Coldfield 40.9 per cent, and in Kings Health 41.7 per cent.

The Shirley test centre had the best record - but, even there, only 44.3 per cent of first-timers managed to pass their practical test.

The data was published by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency today.

It strongly suggests that taking your test in a sparsely populated area, with far quieter roads, gives you a real edge when it comes to passing first time.

The Golspie test centre in the Highlands of Scotland had the best record of all.

While only 54 people took their first practical test there in 2017/18, 43 of them (79.6 per cent) were successful.

The test centre at Crieff, in Perth and Kinross, had the second best record in Britain in 2017/18.

Some 74.3 per cent of first-time test-takers managed to pass.

Inveraray (73.8 per cent) was next, with Llandrindod Wells in Wales (73.4 per cent) the only non-Scottish entry in the top 10.

Across Britain as a whole, the overall pass rate for first-time test-takers dropped slightly from 47.1 per cent in 2016/17.

While 50.4 per cent of men were successful at their first attempt, that fell to 43.1 per cent for women.

Test centre // Pass rate

BEST

Golspie // 79.6

Crieff // 74.3

Inveraray // 73.8

Llandrindod Wells // 73.4

Duns // 73.2

Pitlochry // 72.8

Gairloch // 72.7

Lairg // 72.7

Rothesay // 71

Mallaig // 69.2

WORST

Basildon // 33.3

Cheetham Hill (Manchester) // 32.9

Leeds // 32.9

Salford (Fire Station) // 32.4

Wanstead (London) // 32

Birmingham (South Yardley) // 31.5

Belvedere (London) // 30.8

Luton // 30.6

Birmingham (The Pavilion) // 30.4

Erith (London) // 28