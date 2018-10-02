Get Weekly Politics updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Prime Minister Theresa May will today attempt to focus attention on the promise of a better life after Brexit, as she insists the UK has “everything we need to succeed”.

She will say: “I passionately believe that our best days lie ahead of us and that our future is full of promise."

Mrs May's speech will close a party conference that has been dominated by debate about Brexit, her proposed "Chequers" deal with the EU and speculation about her role as party leader.

Boris Johnson, the former foreign secretary, delivered a challenge to her authority on Tuesday with a barnstorming speech urging delegates to "chuck Chequers".

But Mrs May will attempt to shift the focus onto her government's plans to deliver a life after Brexit takes place.

She is expected to include a section on immigration, after Home Secretary Sajid Javid announced that the UK will welcome high-skilled migrants but impose barriers on low-skilled immigration.

The Prime Minister will also set out plans to help people struggling to obtain high quality and secure housing.

In a speech entitled "Our Future Is In Our Hands", the Prime Minister will tell activists in Birmingham that Britain's “best days lie ahead of us” as countries across the world stand ready to trade with the UK.

(Image: PA)

She will say: " Don’t let anyone tell you we don’t have what it takes: we have everything we need to succeed."

Brexit is due to take place on March 29, 2019.

The Prime Minister will tell delegates that at this "moment of opportunity" the Conservatives will always act in the "national interest" and put the needs of hard-working people first.

And she will launch a scathing attack on Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership of the Labour party and call for a return to "decency" in political discourse.

"Millions of people who have never supported our party in the past are appalled by what Jeremy Corbyn has done to Labour," she will say.

"They want to support a party that is decent, moderate and patriotic. One that puts the national interest first. Delivers on the issues they care about. And is comfortable with modern Britain in all its diversity.

"We must show everyone in this country that we are that party.

"A party that conserves the best of our inheritance but is not afraid of change. A party of patriotism but not nationalism. A party that believes in business but is not afraid to hold businesses to account.

"A party that believes in the good that government can do but knows that government will never have all the answers.

"A party that believes your success in life should not be defined by who you love, your faith, the colour of your skin, who your parents were, or where you were raised – but by your talent and hard work."

Rejecting Labour's slogan of "for the many not the few", Mrs May will say the Conservatives are "a party not for the few, not even for the many, but for everyone who is willing to work hard and do their best.”

Mrs May will also reiterate her refusal to accept the EU's proposed Brexit deal, which she argues would mean the break up of the UK.

She will say the Conservatives are "above all a party of Unionism, not just of four proud nations, but of all our people."