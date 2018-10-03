Get Weekly Politics updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Prime Minister Theresa May has told the British people that austerity will end after Brexit.

Years of spending cuts were needed - but the time has come to end them, she said.

Mrs May made the dramatic announcement at the Conservative conference in Birmingham, as she promised a better life once the UK has left the EU.

She said: "The British people need to know the end is in sight."

The Prime Minister added: "A decade after the financial crash, people need to know that austerity it led to is over and that their hard work has paid off."

At next year's Government spending review, to be delivered by the Chancellor after Brexit, "support for public services will go up," she said.

In another major announcement, Mrs May revealed that local councils will lead a new housebuilding programme.

She told the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham that councils will be allowed to borrow money to build new homes.

It will let local authorities off the leash and allow them to build thousands of new homes.

Mrs May said: "We will help you get on the housing ladder.

"And we will build the homes this country needs."

(Image: PA)

At the moment, there is a cap on how much councils are allowed to borrow in order to fund new housing.

But announcing a change that local authorities have been demanding for decades, Mrs May said: "Solving the housing crisis is the biggest domestic policy challenge of our generation.

"It doesn't make sense to stop councils from playing their part in solving it.

"So today I can announce we are scrapping the cap."

The Prime Minister also confirmed that fuel duty will once again be frozen in this year's Budget, in a move she said would help families struggling with the cost of living.

The conference had been dominated by arguments about Brexit and speculation about Mrs May's leadership.

Her speech came a day after Tory rival Boris Johnson launched an attack on her plans for Brexit, urging activists at the Birmingham conference to "chuck Chequers".

This was a reference to Mrs May's proposed deal with the EU, know as the Chequers deal.

And in what looked like a deliberate attempt to undermine the Prime Minister, Conservative MP James Duddridge announced around an hour before her speech began that he had submitted a letter to the 1922 Committee of backbench MPs calling on her to resign.

Under Conservative Party rules, a leadership contest will be triggered if 48 letters are submitted. Only the Committee chair, backbench Tory Graham Brady, knows how many letters he has receved.

However, Mrs May delivered a strong speech that may well help to secure her position.

Dancing onto the stage

The Prime Minister, mocked by critics as the "May-bot", walked onto the stage to the tune of Abba's "Dancing Queen", doing a mock robot-style dance.

And she joked about her disastrous speech at last year's conference, where she suffered a coughing fit, indulging in a fake cough to laughter from the audience.

Come together - like we did after the War

(Image: PA)

Mrs May set out a vision of a better future for the UK after Brexit - but said the UK also needed to work together to create a better society as it did after World War II.

"We must recapture that spirit of common purpose", she said.

"If we come together, there is no limit to what we can achieve. Our future is in our hands."

Corbyn's Labour is not traditional Labour

Mrs May said British politics had become nastier in recent years - and condemned online abuse aimed at Diane Abbott, Labour's Shadow Foreign Secretary.

She said making the right decisions becomes harder "when our politics becomes polarised and compromised becomes a dirty word".

"Conservatives will always stand up for a politics that unites us rather than a politics that divides us," she insisted.

But she went on to condemn the Labour leadership, saying the "Jeremy Corbyn party" had taken over the traditional Labour Party.

Mr Corbyn "stood by" while Labour MPs faced de-selection, she said, and "told British Jews they didn't know the meaning of anti-Semitism".

But former Labour leaders would never have behaved this way, she said.

And she claimed Mr Corbyn was "happy to appear on Iranian state TV but attacks our free media here in Britain".

Many people who had never supported the Conservatives in the past "are appalled at what Jeremy Corbyn has done to Labour", she said.

During the speech, Mrs May praised Labour politicians including Jo Cox, Neil Kinnock, Clem Attlee and Jim Callaghan, in an apparent attempt to suggest a Government led by Jeremy Corbyn would not be a normal Labour government - and to suggest her politics were firmly on the centre ground.

Support for the NHS

Mrs May said the Conservatives were committed to the NHS, and had increased funding for it.

And she pointed out that she receives help and support from the NHS to manage her diabetes.

Mrs May revealed that her God-daughter had died from cancer last year.

"Half of us will be diagnosed with cancer. All of us know some-one who has been."

The Prime Minister announced a new cancer strategy designed particularly to increase the early detection rate of cancer, a measure that could have lead to a huge increase in the survival rate.

Back me on Brexit

The Prime Minister repeated the arguments in favour of her "Chequers" Brexit plan, saying it would protect the "just in time" supply chains that manufacturing firms depend on.

And she said that leaving the EU would enable the UK "to reduce the numbers" of immigrants coming into the country - giving British businesses "an incentive to train our own young people".

In an appeal to her party to unite - and possibly to Labour backbenchers to support her on Brexit - she said the country needed to come together.

Her comments came after some Tories, such as Boris Johnson, spoke out against Chequers and set out rival plans.

"If we don't, if we all go off in different directions in pursuit of our own visions of the perfect Brexit, we risk ending up with no Brexit at all."

She insisted she was "standing up for Britain" to get the best possible deal from the EU.

Mrs May said the UK would hold a year-long Festival of Britain in 2022, to "put the best of British creativity and innovation" on show.

She painted a picture of a bright future for the UK after Brexit, saying: "I passionately believe that our best days lie ahead of us and that our future is full of promise."

The UK had many advantages including the English language, rule of law and good universities, she said.

Back free markets - but we must do more to help people

The Prime Minister launched into a defence of capitalism, saying free markets had cut global poverty in half and increased life expectancy.

And she had a dig at Boris Johnson, who is reported to have said "f*** business", telling her audience she had a four-letter word ending in the letter "K" for employers - before revealing it was "back business".

But she also said that some markets "are still not working", and many people were still suffering as a result of the banking crisis that began more than ten years ago.

"Employment is up, but too many people haven't had a decent pay rise.

"The deficit is down, but achieving that has been painful.

"And our economy is growing but some communities have been left behind."

Jeremy Corbyn offered answers to some of these problems, she said - but these were "bogus solutions that would make things worse".

She highlighted Labour's plan to force large businesses to put 10 per cent of their shares into a fund which would pay some dividends to employees and, in some cases, to a Government fund.

"They dress it up as employee ownership, but it's a giant stealth tax on enterprise", she said.

Labour would pay for its nationalisation plans "by raising taxes higher and higher", claimed Mrs May.

But she admitted it wasn't good enough for Tories to criticise Labour. They also had to explain how they would address people's concerns instead.