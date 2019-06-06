A global engineering firm has said it is planning to double its head count after relocating its UK headquarters to Derby.

US-owned Belcan International has taken 6,000 sq ft of space at the RTC Business Park, in London Road, which is already home to a number of high-tech rail and aerospace engineering businesses.

Belcan works in the aerospace, defence, automotive, industrial and government services markets.

It has taken newly-refurbished open plan offices in the RTC’s Kelvin Office Tower. It features dedicated breakout areas and meeting rooms.

It complements existing space held by the company in the same building, with the extended office enabling Belcan to double its head count.

(Image: Citypress)

Tim Goodhead, senior vice-president at Belcan, said: “The move into our new UK headquarters in Derby is a key milestone for us.

“Our new location places us closer to our customer base and main contractors, providing us with a springboard for growth in the region and beyond.

“Derby is one of the UK’s most prestigious engineering hubs. As well as supporting our future growth, it will also ensure we continue to attract and retain the very best talent in the area.”

Formerly British Rail’s research centre, in 2013 commercial developer LCR invested £6.5 million, with support from the Regional Growth Fund, in a full refurbishment and redevelopment programme at RTC.

The investment has transformed more than 430,000 sq ft of office accommodation across 28 acres of landscaped grounds.

It is now home to a workforce of more than 1,300 people, with tenants including Hitachi Europe, Network Rail, Serco and Siemens.

The space was let to Belcan by Sanderson Weatherall on behalf of LCR.

Lucy Robinson, asset management director at LCR, said: “RTC Business Park continues to attract interest from dynamic businesses, as well as providing those that already operate there the opportunity to expand and grow.

“Welcoming Belcan to the building is further evidence of Derby’s position as a centre of high-tech engineering.”