Setting a base in Manchester was always going to be the next “logical choice” for fintech business OakNorth.

The challenger bank provides small and medium-sized growth companies with the debt finance they need to compete against large corporates.

Speaking at an event hosted by MIDAS – Greater Manchester’s inward investment agency - to mark UK FinTech Week, Amir Nooriala, chief operating officer at OakNorth, spoke about the benefits of building a fintech business in Manchester.

“We are a London headquartered business, but when we started the business we knew we had to have a Manchester office from day one,” he said.

“Access to talent was an important factor. In Manchester, there are four very strong universities with a graduate pipeline. You also have big banks who have built a pool of expert talent. Connectivity is another benefit of being in Manchester. Manchester Airport has two runways – we fly ourselves to India, New York, Singapore amongst other destinations all the time, as we also have a bases there. All the boxes were ticked.

“The bank’s head of IT infrastructure sits in the Manchester office alongside the support, risk and client-facing functions.

“We’ve expanded the office over time and last week announced that we’re bolstering our regional presence with the appointment of four senior lending team members in Manchester, the Midlands and the South West.”

OakNorth is Europe’s fastest-growing fintech by assets, valuation, profits and revenue.

(Image: Publicity image)

Launched in 2015, OakNorth provides small and medium-sized growth companies with the debt finance they need to compete against large corporates, lending anything between £500,000 to £40m.

Last year, the company made £33.9m pre-tax profit and has lent £3bn since its launch

Since its inception, the OakNorth group has also secured over $1bn from leading investors, including: Clermont Group, Coltrane, EDBI of Singapore, GIC, Indiabulls, NIBC, Toscafund, and SoftBank’s Vision Fund.

Asked about investment trends in fintech at the moment, Nooriala said fintech was ‘bigger than social media or messaging companies.’

He said: “The UK has now attracted more fintech investment than any other country besides the US and China (the two largest economies in the world) and the figures are increasing year on year.

“There has been a conscious decision from fintech businesses that if they are not going to be based in London, then they should be based in Manchester or one of the other emerging fintech hubs in the UK.

“For example, Monzo has offices in Cardiff, Starling has offices in Southampton, Atom is headquartered in Durham, so the strength of the UK’s fintech sector really is national and isn’t confined to just one or two cities.

“This is in large part thanks to the great work of institutions such as MIDAS, FinTech North, the DIT, Tech Nation and Innovate Finance, who continue to support the sector on a national level.

“There are also a huge number of home-grown companies in the Greater Manchester region, including Raisin – a great example of a European business that has cut out London. This is great news for companies looking for talent; you don’t want to be the only fintech in a city.”

Nooriala said the support available for companies looking for funding is also growing in the UK. “It used to be that if you needed funding then you needed to get on the train to London, but more venture capitalists are now looking to Manchester for investment opportunities,” he said.

“When a Manchester fintech exits or IPOs, there will be a gold rush in the city. I think we are probably another year away from that happening. There is an increasing amount of local money and support from organisations such as MIDAS to help navigate the landscape.”

And what about the future of fintech in Manchester?

Nooriala added: “People like to copy. There is consensus that Manchester is the place to be and more people will copy this.

“The Northern Powerhouse will be supported by the success of Manchester. There will be increased growth beyond central Manchester and Salford to the rest of Greater Manchester. It will be the making of the Northern Powerhouse, attracting more companies and investors.”

Nooriala was among speakers at an event hosted by MIDAS to mark UK FinTech Week. MIDAS partnered with the Department for International Trade to bring more than 50 fintech professionals from across the globe to Manchester, who were joined by some of Manchester and the North West’s established fintech and financial services companies.

(Image: Copyright: Pip Rustage)

Delegates learnt about Manchester’s strengths in cybersecurity, retail tech, media and service design innovation, citing examples including the UK Government intelligence agency, Boohoo, GCHQ, The Hut Group and BBC North at MediaCityUK.

MIDAS CEO Tim Newns said: “The big benefits of coming into Manchester include access to talent, the funding environment and the ecosystem, with a very large corporate finance presence and access to markets.

“In addition, a growing e-commerce company locating in Manchester rather than London can experience a 40% cost reduction and that’s massively important for a start-up.”

Other panellists included Sue Barnard, senior relationship manager for the Northern Powerhouse Fund at the British Business Bank, which has recently invested in OakNorth; and Damian Mohammed, investment director, GC Angels.

Delegates also heard from representatives of other Manchester-based fintech businesses, FingoPay, AccessPay and Raisin.