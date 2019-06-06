A Derby firm which specialises in delivering IT services to businesses has won a top international award.

RDS Global, based in Friar Gate, beat off competition from across Europe to win the New Partner of the Year prize at the WatchGuard Partner Awards, which took place in Dubrovnik, Croatia.

WatchGuard is a global leader in network security whose intelligence and security products and services are used by 75,000 customers worldwide.

RDS Global was recognised due to the firm’s success in implementing WatchGuard’s products and solutions despite being a partner for just over a year.

The award is a feather in the cap for RDS, which, having been established in 1997, now supports 4,000 IT users across 200 locations in the UK.

The awards were part of WatchGuard’s Partner Conference, which brought together partners from across Europe.

Phil Harvey, managing director at RDS Global, said: “We were absolutely delighted to walk away with the New Partner of the Year award from the WatchGuard Partner Conference 2019.

“It’s a great achievement for the RDS team and we will ensure that we continue to add value, peace of mind and advanced insight into the network infrastructure of businesses.”