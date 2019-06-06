Telecoms giant BT has announced plans to close more than 270 offices but maintain eight towns and cities as "key locations" for the group.

The company said it wanted to consolidate its existing portfolio of more than 300 offices across the UK into just 30 locations.

Eight towns and cities across the UK have been earmarked as what BT is calling key locations in the company's biggest-ever workplace consolidation programme.

They are Birmingham, Belfast, Bristol, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Ipswich, London and Manchester.

The rationalisation of its offices is expected to be completed by 2023 and all will have the new 5G mobile technology.

Known as 'The Better Workplace Programme', the 30 bases will be housed in modern buildings with corporate offices, contact centres and specialist sites.

BT's telephone exchanges will be retained by the group.

Though detailed plans of BT's footprint in each location are still to be finalised, some existing buildings will be refurbished while others will see BT move into new offices.

Reports suggest the company is seeking savings of around £1.5 billion while a year ago BT announced plans to cut 13,000 jobs over three years and move out of its central London HQ at St Paul's - its home since the 1870s.

BT Group chief executive Philip Jansen said: "The Better Workplace Programme is about bringing our people together in brilliant spaces and transforming the way we work.

"Revealing these eight locations is just the first step.

"We have dedicated teams working on identifying the best buildings to move into and which ones to redesign for the future.

"As a result of this programme, BT people will be housed in inspiring offices that are better for our business and better for our customers."

Further details on The Better Workplace Programme will be revealed in due course.